Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage is officially filming as stars reveal first look

It’s the news that Young Sheldon fans have been waiting for: Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage is finally filming, and we have our first glimpse of it online.

Since the end of Young Sheldon Season 7 and George’s death, it’s been a tough time to be a fan of the Sheldon-verse. However, there’s finally some light at the end of the tunnel thanks to upcoming sequel Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage.

While we won’t be seeing new episodes until this fall, the sequel has finally started filming, with stars Emily Osment and Rachel Bay Jones taking to Instagram to share the first behind-the-scenes looks.

Bay Jones posted a photo of Audrey’s parking spot, while Osment opted for a black-and-white image of her dressing room door. In both, we see the new TV show’s logo for the first time, underlining the word “first.”

As expected, Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage fans have gone wild in the comments. One Instagram reply read “She’s so back!” while another added “And so it begins!!”

“I’M SO FRICKIN EXCITED LET’S GOOOO,” a third weighed in.

A few famous faces were also included in the comments section, with none more noticeable than Young Sheldon himself, played by Iain Armitage. It’s largely been ruled out that Sheldon will be appearing in the spinoff, somewhat confirmed by his reply of “Alright!!”

Numerous comments also complained that Missy wouldn’t be returning, after star Raegan Revord revealed she “wasn’t invited” when the sequel was first announced.

In contrast, the debut of the sitcom’s logo is possibly the most intriguing. There’s long been fan debate about the title, with The Big Bang Theory lore telling us that Georgie and Mandy will eventually get divorced down the line.

However, the stress on “first” indicates the sequel will look to rewrite this, possibly suggesting the pair get married again in the future.

During an interview with TV Line, Osment explained: “I’m hoping that I’m the ex-wife and the new wife. People get divorced and then they get remarried. Why can’t she [Mandy] be both?”

Executive producer Steve Holland also told Variety that the team had a “hard” time deciding on a name – so how much can be read into it remains to be seen.

All 14 episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7 are now available to stream on Paramount Plus. You can check out everything we know about Young Sheldon Season 8, as well as why the Young Sheldon finale wasn’t even about George or Sheldon at all, and other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your list.