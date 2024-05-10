Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 12 recap: The ending that nobody wanted

Steel yourselves, Young Sheldon fans… the dreaded moment has arrived. Here’s why Season 7 Episode 12 was the ending nobody wanted.

Young Sheldon Season 7 has got to the point where George’s death finally has to be addressed, even though fans aren’t at all happy about it.

Airing back-to-back, Episode 11 set fans up for the last light-hearted laugh, with George and Mary at odds over having more kids — leading to a secret vasectomy.

Just half an hour later and Young Sheldon fans are brought back down to Earth with a bump… here’s everything that happened in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 12. Warning — major spoilers ahead.

Article continues after ad

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 12: George gets a job offer

CBS

Though it’s Sheldon’s education that is going through the biggest change of late, Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 12 throws a life-changing opportunity in George’s direction. The Principal of Medford calls George into his office to warn him about a new job offer — George has been put forward for a college football coach role at Rice University. George talks it over with Mary, who says he has to take it.

Article continues after ad

The pair sit the family down at dinner to reveal the news, meaning that George, Mary, and Missy would be moving across the state to Houston. Missy is thrilled with the idea of being a new girl, while Mandy is disappointed that her babysitting choices will be limited. Most affected is Sheldon, who cannot cope with the idea that his bedroom will be no more. George tells him that how Sheldon feels about starting Caltech is how George feels about Rice, sharing that college football would be a dream come true.

Article continues after ad

Sheldon tries to find solutions

CBS

Sheldon chooses to spend his last days remembering Medford exactly the way he wants it left, including a final trip to King Kong Comics. However, when George tells Sheldon they are moving, he tries to take matters into his own hands. Meeting up with Tam in their childhood lunchtime spot in the library, Sheldon unloads all of his issues onto Tam, not stopping to hear that Tam is seeing a girl and wants to ask her to marry him.

Article continues after ad

Trying to preserve his childhood home and bedroom, Sheldon asks both Meemaw and Georgie and Mandy to buy the house from George and Mary, but both parties decline the proposition for opposite reasons. Meemaw has grown to like living with Dale, while the newlyweds have no money to buy property. A realtor visits the house to value it, with Sheldon scouting his bedroom for radioactive activity as a means to put her off.

Article continues after ad

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 12: George dies of a heart attack

CBS

The Cooper family is due to get a family photo taken in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 12 before the kids go their separate ways, instructed to meet back at home at 4pm in their matching outfits. That morning, George heads out for work, offering Missy a ride to school which she declines. Mary reminds George of the meeting time, with George sighing that he remembers.

When 4pm rolls around, the entire family is waiting in the living room in white shirts and jeans — all except George. Mary tells Mandy that she has enough time to change Cece because they are waiting for him, with Mandy and Georgie both leaving the room. A knock at the door comes, with Coach Wayne and Principal Tom delivering the news to Mary that George has suffered a heart attack at work, dying instantly. Mary, Missy, and Meemaw break down into tears, with Sheldon sitting down in shock.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While you wait for the next episode, you can catch up with our other Sheldon content, like our Season 7 theories, filming locations, how to watch Season 7 outside the US, and how to watch Young Sheldon on streaming.

You can also check out all the best new TV shows coming out this month.