Young Sheldon: Will Georgie and Mandy get married in Season 7?

Things have seemed to be going well for Georgie and Mandy in Young Sheldon – but will they get married in Season 7? Here’s what we know.

Sheldon Cooper’s older brother Georgie hasn’t had the best luck with women, though for the most part, he’s remained incredibly respectful to his girlfriends throughout Young Sheldon.

This doubled down when he met – and eventually had a child with – Mandy, with the pair’s distinctive age gap becoming the butt of the joke during Season 6.

However, while the couple clearly has its issues, Georgie still sets out his intentions to marry Mandy – will this happen in Young Sheldon Season 7?

Will Georgie and Mandy get married in Young Sheldon Season 7?

By the end of Young Sheldon Season 6, Mandy agrees to marry Georgie, suggesting that we could see their wedding play out as part of Season 7.

However, thanks to The Big Bang Theory, we also know that the marriage has its difficulties and is potentially quite short-lived, with Georgie’s older self being divorced.

By the time viewers meet Georgie in Season 11 of The Big Bang Theory, he has become rather spiteful, having little to no interaction with his younger brother. It’s clear that the types of characters we see in both shows are starkly different, and it’s confusing to understand how the Coopers progressed into who they became.

What we do know for certain is that Georgie is now single, and we never see Mandy appear on TBBT at all. This means that somewhere between the end of Young Sheldon and the beginning of The Big Bang Theory, the pair divorced, putting a quick stop to their eventual proposal in the Season 6 double-finale.

Throughout Young Sheldon Seasons 5 and 6, it’s been clear that the odds have been largely stacked against Georgie and Mandy as a couple. Having initially lied about his age to Many, Georgie has less and less in common at 18 years old with his 30-year-old partner – except for their child in some way bounding the two together for life.

Even so, the two are largely able to battle against the odds, creating their version of a happy relationship. That being said, Young Sheldon Season 7 is at the very least likely to show where the real problems for the two begin, leading to the conclusion that we know The Big Bang Theory holds.

With Sheldon and Mary now in Germany, it might take a lot to get them to reunite with the family, and a wedding might just be the way to do it. As we know Season 7 is set to be the show’s last, plenty of questions need answering – meaning it’s incredibly likely that we’ll get to see how Georgie and Mandy’s relationship ends.

