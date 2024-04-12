Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 7 recap: I do’s, Dollywood, and a surprise arrest

It’s here, the moment we’ve all been waiting for — Georgie and Mandy are finally wed. Here’s a full breakdown of Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 7.

As far as Young Sheldon cliffhangers go, Season 7 Episode 6 delivered an absolute doozy. After both trying to secretly baptize baby Cece behind Mandy’s back, Mary and Audrey find themselves unknowingly banished from Georgie and Mandy’s wedding.

Going against everyone’s wishes, Mandy decides on an impromptu courthouse ceremony the same day, only inviting Meemaw and Dale as witnesses. While Mary wanted them to get married at the Baptist church by Pastor Jeff, Mandy’s mom Audrey had already flagged down her Catholic priest.

Wanting to push the religious drama to one side, the jury was out for who would make it to the courthouse. Here’s everything you need to know about what went down in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 7.

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 7: The wedding of the century

Over in the blink of an eye, Georgie and Mandy did indeed get married in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 7. Patiently waiting at the courthouse with Meemaw, Dale, and baby Cece, Mandy spots Mary, George, and Missy running down the halls to try and find them. Meemaw reveals that she told them, with Mary apologizing for what she’d done. Audrey and Jim quickly follow suit, with George hinting he’d called Jim before leaving the house.

With all appearing civil between the two families, Georgie and Mandy wed in a very brief courthouse ceremony. Audrey and Jim pay for everyone to have dinner afterwards — which appears to be spaghetti served out of buckets — when Dr. Linkletter arrives with Sheldon. The family apologizes to him for not waiting until he turns up, with Sheldon replying that he was thrilled he didn’t have to attend in the first place.

Georgie and Mandy escape to Dollywood

While at dinner, Audrey and Jim also offer to pay for Georgie and Mandy’s honeymoon, as they didn’t get to provide their daughter with a lavish Catholic wedding. Audrey suggests a weekend at Dollywood in Tennessee, with the pair leaving almost immediately. Though fans never see them arrive at their destination, the pair discuss what their life might be like after their rushed wedding.

While Georgie is thinking about having more kids to provide a brother or sister for Cece, Mandy hints that she’d like to either go back to work or school. The pair also discuss relocating to a new area — or at least buying their own place away from George and Mary. These are likely to be topics we’ll see fleshed out in the impending Young Sheldon sequel… but for now, only time will tell.

Meemaw is under arrest

While all is well for the happy couple, the same can’t be said for Meemaw. Left to take care of Cece in order to stop Mary and Audrey fighting, Meemaw takes Cece to the laundromat gambling room, but quickly leaves after discovering the police are on their way. Trying to make a run for it down the street, Meemaw is arrested, calling Dale to take the baby with him. Leaving him strict instructions not to tell Mary what has happened, Meemaw learns she’ll be locked up for a few days while the judge is out of town.

It’s not long before Dale goes against Meemaw’s wishes and lets George know what’s happened, which leads to Mary arriving to take Cece with her. When Audrey turns up at Dale’s to find Cece isn’t there, she’s quickly fuming, turning up at the Cooper residence to give Mary a piece of her mind. Meemaw arrives home briefly to collect her things, waiting back at the jail for her sentence.

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 7: Mary and Audrey feud… again

CBS

After Audrey arrives at Mary’s in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 7, the two are in hostile territory, standing off against one another in the living room. Things get so bad that George calls Jim for reinforcements, sitting by their wives through a particularly frosty dinner. It’s here that more dirty laundry is aired, with each pair recounting who their less favorable family members are, and Jim being particularly embarrassed of his Democrat brother.

Meanwhile, Missy convinces Sheldon that Mary is hiding secrets, after being the only family member unaware that Meemaw was running an illegal gambling room. Missy tells him that Mary had the prayer garden made to hide a dead body, which isn’t helped by Sheldon overhearing absent-minded remarks from the rest of the family. Sheldon goes so far as to dig the garden up himself, which of course leads to nothing.

