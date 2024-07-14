The new Young Sheldon spinoff Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage just added three members of the original show’s cast to its line-up, proving that the Cooper family’s adventures aren’t over yet.

Just as the Big Bang Theory prequel was coming to an end, another TV show in the Sheldonverse was announced. Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage is set to focus on the titular couple, exploring the daily life of the young family and likely confirming the fan theory that the two get remarried down the line.

Immediately, fans were left to wonder if they’d be seeing familiar faces in the new spinoff. Now, three Young Sheldon cast members have been confirmed to be joining the roster. They include Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, and Raegan Revord.

They played Mary Cooper, Meemaw, and Missy Cooper, respectively. This is a huge win for fans of the sitcom, especially after saying goodbye to the characters in that emotional Young Sheldon ending.

It should be no surprise that Mary and Meemaw will be included in Georgie and Mandy’s ongoing story. Following the couple’s unexpected pregnancy, both matriarchs were incredibly present in their lives (albeit in different ways).

That’s pretty much the entire Cooper family accounted for, with the exception of Iain Armitage as Sheldon, and Lance Barber as George Cooper Sr. Barber’s character tragically passed away off-screen in Young Sheldon, but according to executive producer Chuck Lorre, there may still be room for Georgie’s genius little brother.

“I hope so,” Lorre said [via Variety]. “We’re going slowly on this. There’s a learning curve for us. But, you know, Georgie’s mother and sister and grandmother are very much part of this world.”

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage will air on October 17 at 8pm ET on CBS.

