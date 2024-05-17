The Sheldonverse might be pivoting to his brother, but will Sheldon be in the upcoming Georgie and Mandy spinoff?

For 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory and seven seasons of Young Sheldon, things have been told from Sheldon Cooper’s perspective. Now, that’s set to change, with Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie, taking over the reins.

Due to start filming this July, the Young Sheldon prequel-sequel (yes, we’re making that a thing) has now had its title confirmed as Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage. Fans already have thoughts about what this could mean, with existing storylines leaving just enough threads to tie up later.

Now that Georgie and Mandy are officially married, the path to their sequel is underway. But will Iain Armitage make the jump from the Young Sheldon cast to be in the Georgie and Mandy spinoff?

Will Sheldon be in the Georgie and Mandy spinoff?

There is currently no confirmation that Sheldon will appear in Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, but based on what other cast members have said, it seems unlikely.

In March, actress Raegan Revord — who plays Missy Cooper — revealed she was “not invited” to join filming for the sequel. Commenting on Montana Jordan’s announcement post, Revord wrote “Couldn’t have happened to a better person! Wishing you all the best over there brother.” Following up to a user question of whether she’d be in it, she wrote, “Wasn’t invited. I’ll be cheering for Montana though!”

Fans have taken this news as read that it’s unlikely Sheldon will be spotted in the Georgie and Mandy spinoff. “Not surprising. If they bring back the entire cast, it’s basically Young Sheldon 2.0,” one fan posted on Reddit. “Also, if you look at what happened with another Chuck Lorre show, Bob Hearts Abishola, it’s obvious the path forward is to keep costs down by having as small a main cast as possible.”

Young Sheldon Season 7 sets Sheldon and Georgie up on other sides of the country, but the former is still the most likely to cameo out of any existing character in Young Sheldon or TBBT. After all, we know Georgie and Sheldon meet up again as adults, with Georgie first introduced to viewers in Season 11 of The Big Bang Theory.

There’s clearly been some distance between the two, with Sheldon barely mentioning Georgie by name before this point. The two talk about how Mary struggled after George’s death and that Georgie tried to protect Sheldon from things as best as he could. With George’s death tackled in Season 7 Episode 13, this could form some of the ongoing storyline in Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage.

If nothing else, the fact that both TV shows are from Sheldon’s perspective means that in order to make the Georgie and Mandy spinoff cohesive, some of Sheldon’s presence needs to be felt.

Who will be in the Georgie and Mandy spinoff?

Montana Jordan, Emily Osment, Rachel Bay Jones, and Will Sasso are all confirmed to reprise their roles for the Georgie and Mandy spinoff.

Regardless of who else is cast, the spinoff is set to be a completely separate entity from Young Sheldon, not least because it will be filmed in a multi-cam format. Luckily for fans, Jordan and Osment seem more than up for the challenge.

“As much as we love our Young Sheldon crew — they’re all wonderful people to work around because they all laugh and they make us feel great — there’s something different about actually performing for people that are there to watch you,” Osment told TV Line.

It has also yet to be revealed what will happen with baby Cece, who isn’t even able to walk in Young Sheldon Season 7. If Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage is a flash-forward, fans could see a toddler cast in the role instead.

“Logistically, I’ve never worked with a newborn with a live audience,” Osment continued. “I think that could be tricky. I think toddler age is funny — but we’ll have to see.”

Jones and Sasso, who play Mandy’s parents Audrey and Jim, will be series regulars, but no further details have been released about their involvement.

What happens to Sheldon after Young Sheldon?

From both Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory, we know that Sheldon successfully started his grad school education at the age of 14, staying at Caltech into his adult years and later working there.

By the time the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale comes around, Sheldon has officially said goodbye to Texas, making California — and Caltech itself — his permanent home. As his educational history tells us, Sheldon arrived there when he was fourteen and a half, receiving his first doctorate at the age of 16. He then spent four years on his second dissertation before obtaining his position as a theoretical physicist.

By the end of The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon and his wife Amy win the Nobel prize for discovering super-asymmetry, which is a fictional theory of string theory related to super-symmetry string theory. While this makes up the show’s final episode — and caps off our knowledge of adult Sheldon — it also links Georgie, and possibly Mandy, back to Sheldon’s future.

Sheldon claims that two of Georgie’s ex-wives message him to congratulate his win, though he doesn’t specify which two. However, Osment believes that one of them could be Mandy — especially because of the emphasis that Georgie and Mandy’s marriage in the sequel is their first.

“I’m hoping that I’m the ex-wife and the new wife,” Emily Osment explained when she was asked about the storyline by TV Line. “People get divorced and then they get remarried. Why can’t she [Mandy] be both?”

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage comes to CBS on Thursdays this Fall. Check out our sequel theories so far, why Georgie and Mandy weren't the right characters to choose for a spinoff, and how their wedding in Season 7 changes things for good.

