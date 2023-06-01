Fake Profile cast: All actors & characters in the Netflix series

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in Fake Profile, Netflix’s new thriller series about an affair gone wrong.

Sex, lies, and hidden identities – it’s the perfect combo for an entertaining erotic thriller. Netflix has been serving on this front in recent weeks, with the likes of Obsession and Faithfully Yours proving to be hits on the streaming platform.

The same goes for the wider thriller genre – The Night Agent, Unseen, and The Diplomat are just a few that have made their way into Netflix’s top 10 charts of late.

As such, it’s no surprise people are talking about Fake Profile now that it’s arrived on the platform – so, we’ve broken down all of the major roles in the cast of the sexy thriller series including the actors and the characters they play.

Fake Profile cast and characters

Before we get into the cast and characters of Fake Profile, here’s the official synopsis: “Camila opens her sexy profile on the dating app looking for the man of her dreams. She finds a really handsome named Fernando. However, he is not single nor named Fernando. Camila falls into a trap and everything becomes a nightmare.

“Willing to do anything to find out who the man she met really is, the young woman desperately seeks the cheater’s real identity and makes him pay one by one for each lie he told her and each promise he made. Little does Camila know that she is entering an intricate labyrinth of appearances that deceive, dragged into forbidden sex and powers that kill.”

Camila: Carolina Miranda

Netflix

Carolina Miranda plays Camila, “a cabaret dancer who swipes right on a cosmetic surgeon” – but after the pair fall for each other and enter a long distance relationship, she decides to make a surprise visit to his home in Colombia, only to realize that he’s been hiding his true identity.

Camila is clearly not one for sitting back and taking it, as she decides to move in next door to her lying lover to make him pay. However, things take a turn as she “falls into a tangled web of deceit.”

Miranda is best known for her work on TV shows such as La Mujer del Diablo, Who Killed Sara?, and Lady of Steel.

Fernando/Miguel: Rodolfo Salas

Netflix

Rodolfo Salas stars in the Fake Profile cast as Fernando/Miguel, a handsome and smart man who becomes Camila’s lover. But as she discovers, he’s been living a double life and has some deep-rooted secrets she’s determined to uncover.

Just like Miranda, Salas has had recurring roles in numerous TV shows including the soap operas Médicos Línea De Vida and Betty en NY.

Ángela: Manuela González

Netflix

Manuela González plays Ángela, Miguel’s wife and mother to their two children. She’s also the heiress to the empire of her father, Pedro, who as it turns out is the owner of the luxury apartment Camila moves into.

González has also appeared in a number of telenovelas such as En Los Tacones De Eva and Mentiras Perfectas.

David: Lincoln Palomeque

Netflix

Lincoln Palomeque stars in the Fake Profile cast as David, the man who Camila hires to pose as her fake husband when she moves into the apartment next to Miguel – but when the lies begin to unfold, can their arrangement remain a simple one?

Among his numerous acting accolades, Palomeque has taken on roles in TV shows like La Reina del Sur and Lady of Steel as well as movies such as Jesus of Nazareth and Flow Calle.

Pedro: Victor Mallarino

Netflix

Victor Mallarino plays Pedro, the owner of a business empire and father to Angela and Adrian. He likes to play hardball, and as the season unfolds, so does the mystery behind his motives.

Mallarino started acting when he was just five years old, with some of his recent accolades being The Man From Rome, Filthy Envy, and Now and Then. He’s also directed episodes for a number of TV series such as Heart’s Decree, Celia, and Los Graduados.

Adrian: Mauricio Henao

Netflix

Mauricio Henao plays Adrian, Pedro’s friendly son who launches a restaurant and is in a relationship with Cristobal.

Henao also appeared in Jesus of Nazareth and Lady of Steel, as well as The Tempest, La Impostora, and Panama, to name a few.

Cristobal: Jair Romero

Netflix

Jair Romero plays Cristobal in the Fake Profile cast, Adrian’s aforementioned partner.

Romero has appeared in El Joe, Beats of Love, and Esa Noche, among others.

That’s everything we know about the main cast and characters in Fake Profile. Season 1 of the series is available to watch on Netflix now. Check out our other Netflix hubs below:

