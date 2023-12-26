The Netflix top 10 chart is currently packed with options – including new comedy The Manny. Here’s what you need to know about the cast, including actors and characters.

Even with titles such as Leave the World Behind, Squid Game: The Challenge, and Virgin River remaining fan favorites on Netflix, new names are still finding ways to climb the ranks.

One such series is Mexican comedy The Manny, which follows a busy executive who hires a cowboy to care for her kids in a moment of panic.

With the full show now available to stream, here’s everything you need to know about The Manny cast, including all actors and characters.

Contents

The Manny cast: All actors & characters

Below you’ll find a complete list of all actors and characters featured in the cast of The Manny.

Josemaría Torre Hütt and Sara Isabel Quintero also have supporting roles in the Netflix series.

You can catch the full trailer for The Manny below:

Jimena: Sandra Echeverría

Netflix

After her divorcing husband, Jimena has been struggling to keep things together while also taking care of her three kids. This leads her to hire a male nanny, which evolves into a surprising love story.

Sandra Echeverría is best known for roles in Savages, La Usurpadora, and The Book of Life.

Gabriel: Iván Amozurrutia

Netflix

Gabriel is hired as Jimena’s Manny, growing closer to the children and slowly becomes romantically entangled with her too.

Alongside starring in The Manny cast, Iván Amozurrutia previously appeared in High Heat, The Five Juanas, and Fake Profile.

Brenda: Diana Bovio

Netflix

Brenda is Jimena’s co-worker and best friend who supports her every decision. She also has a crush on Gabriel.

Diana Bovio can also be seen in From Prada to Nada, All The Places, and How to Kill Mom.

Joaquín: José María Torre

Netflix

Joaquín is Jimena’s ex-husband who still tries to be better for his kids. The two have a history of being on-off again, but Joaquín has now found a new girlfriend.

José María Torre’s previous acting credits include Against the Wind, Daniel and Ana, and Marisol.

Leo: Anthony Giuletti

Netflix

Leo is Jimena and Joaquin’s youngest son, who is known to play pranks – until Gabriel arrives.

Before starring in The Manny cast, Anthony Giuletti has had roles in Silent Night, Vecinos, and At Midnight.

Santiago: Alexander Tavizon

Netflix

Santiago is Jimena’s eldest son and Leo and Sofia’s brother.

Alexander Tavizon is known for his roles in El Niñero, Mi Querida Herencia, and Doña Flor y sus dos maridos.

Sofía: Cassandra Iturralde

Netflix

Sofia is Jimena’s daughter and Leo and Santiago’s sister.

Cassandra Iturralde’s previous acting credits include Diablero, Natural Born Narco, and El Rey, Vicente Fernandez.

Rogelio: Moisés Arizmendi

Netflix

Rogelio is Jimena’s cousin and co-worker who sets his sights on their company’s presidency.

Moisés Arizmendi is known for his roles in Against the Wind, The Marked Heart, and Crown of Tears.

Ernesto: Eugenio Montessoro

Netflix

Ernesto is Jimena’s father and the president of the company that she and Rogelio work in.

Alongside his role in The Manny cast Eugenio Montessoro is best known for Nicotina, Quiéreme Tonto, and Vencer el pasado.

Mitch: Sofia Diaz

Netflix

Mitch is Joaquín’s new girlfriend, who Jimena and her kids hate.

Sofia Diaz has previously been seen in The Five Juanas, Encrucijada, and The War Next Door.

Julio: Alfredo Huereca

Netflix

Julio is Gabriel’s father, who kicked him out after a family issue that went awry.

Fans may recognize Alfredo Huereca from Cadena Perpetua, Cosita Linda, and Eva La Trailera.

Romina: Maru Bravo

Netflix

Romina is Gabriel’s godmother and Jimena’s former nanny.

Alongside appearing in The Manny cast, Maru Bravo has previous acting credits in The Return, The Inmate, and Pact of Silence.

The Manny is streaming on Netflix now. You can check out more of our Netflix coverage below:

