Is The Diplomat based on a true story? Keri Russell’s new series has just dropped on Netflix, but is the show based on real events?

The Diplomat stars Russell – best known for her role in The Americans – as a newly appointed US Ambassador to the UK, “in a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.”

Billed as “a high-stakes, contemporary political drama”, it comes from showrunner Deborah Cahn, a writer-producer who rose to prominence working on the later seasons of The West Wing and Homeland.

Article continues after ad

The series has just dropped on Netflix, and with viewers set to binge it over the coming weekend, they may be wondering: is The Diplomat based on a true story?

Is The Diplomat based on a true story?

No, The Diplomat is an original fictional story – however, the show’s creator took inspiration from her earlier research and conversations with real-life figures on Homeland.

In a press release, Cahn said: “When I was working on Homeland, we met with an incredible array of experts from the policy world, the military, the CIA, journalists.

Article continues after ad

“And we had a number of ambassadors come through. The stories they told were breathtaking. They go to every war zone, every crisis zone that’s about to erupt into a war zone. The Foreign Service is the first in and the last out of every disaster in the world, and nobody knows who they are or what they do.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

From there, Cahn weaved in “the idea of couples who work together… there are a lot of ‘tandem couples; in the Foreign Service.”

Article continues after ad

“They meet at work; they’re passionate about what they do, and become equally passionate about each other; and so they decide to spend their lives together,” she continued.

“It’s romantic and exciting and intense. But 10, 15 years later, you’re in a situation where the person you love most is also somebody you’re competing with all the time.”

The Diplomat is streaming on Netflix now. You can find out more about the show’s cast here.