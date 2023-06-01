What is Fake Profile about? Netflix series explained

Fake Profile, a new Colombian thriller series, has just dropped on Netflix – here’s what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and if it’s worth watching.

It’s a new month, so we’re riding another massive wave of content coming to Netflix in June 2023. If you’re into action, Chris Hemsworth will return as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the sequel to the streaming platform’s most-watched original movie of all time.

Article continues after ad

A fresh cache of movies has also been added today, including but not limited to: Bruce Almighty, David Lynch’s Dune, End of Days (if you’re in the mood for more Arnie after FUBAR), Funny People, Mean Girls, and the original Spider-Man trilogy.

But what about Fake Profile, a new erotic thriller about a sex affair going awry, perhaps in the vein of Obsession and 365 Days? Here’s what we know.

What is Fake Profile about?

Fake Profile follows Camilla after “meeting her Prince Charming through a dating app. After an idyllic romance, she plans to surprise him — only to end up trapped in a false paradise.”

Article continues after ad

Check out the official trailer below:

The official synopsis reads: “Camila opens her sexy profile on the dating app looking for the man of her dreams. She finds a really handsome named Fernando. However, he is not single nor named Fernando. Camila falls into a trap and everything becomes a nightmare.

“Willing to do anything to find out who the man she met really is, the young woman desperately seeks the cheater’s real identity and makes him pay one by one for each lie he told her and each promise he made. Little does Camila know that she is entering an intricate labyrinth of appearances that deceive, dragged into forbidden sex and powers that kill.”

Article continues after ad

The 10-episode series comes from showrunner Pablo Illanes, best known for his work on The Search for Frida, Machos, and Dónde está Elisa.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fake Profile Netflix cast: Who’s in it?

The Fake Profile cast includes:

Carolina Miranda as Camila

Rodolfo Salas as Fernando/Miguel

Manuela González as Ángela

Lincoln Palomeque as David

Victor Mallarino as Pedro

Mauricio Henao as Adrian

Miranda has also appeared in Who Killed Sarah?, Las Bravo, Señora Acero, and La Mujer del Diablo.

Is Fake Profile worth watching?

Fake Profile doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score right now, but early reviews have been mixed.

Leisure Byte wrote: “From drama and action to emotional sequences, the show contains every element to make it more than entertaining… it contains major plot twists that will definitely leave you utterly shocked. With the addition of steamy and sensual scenes, it can be compared to the 365 Days trilogy but with a better plot.”

Article continues after ad

However, Digital Mafia Talkies wrote: “The fact remains that though Fake Profile is moderately interesting, there really isn’t much to it… you wouldn’t be wasting your time if you decided to watch it. You might want to do that at one-and-a-half times the speed, but it is still good enough for a lazy Sunday.”

Martin Cid Magazine also wrote: “In the end, a fairly commercial but entertaining product that, given the reception of 365, promises to be a success in the same line. But with the plus that Fake Profile has a way better plot than those three movies.”

Article continues after ad

Fake Profile is streaming now. You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

The Night Agent Season 2 | The Gentlemen | Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Sex Education Season 4 | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Black Mirror Season 6 | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Witcher Season 3 | Chicken Run 2 | Heartstopper Season 2 | FUBAR | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2