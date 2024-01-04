Griselda cast: All actors & characters

Griselda cast: All actors & charactersNetflix
A dangerous new drug scandal is making its way to Netflix – here’s everything you need to know about the complete cast of Griselda.
Just like Narcos and Breaking Bad before it, Griselda is set to tell a completely new narcotics story – only this time, it’s inspired by a real person.
From the creators of Narcos comes a fresh look at the life of Griselda Blanco, known as the “Godmother of Cocaine” throughout the 1980s.
With the series set to stream on Netflix from January 25, here’s a full who’s who of the cast of Griselda.
- Griselda Blanco: Sofia Vergara
- Darío Sepúlveda: lberto Guerra
- Jorge “Rivi” Ayala-Rivera: Martin Rodriguez
- June Hawkins: Juliana Aidén Martinez
- Carmen: Vanessa Ferlito
- Isabel: Paulina Dávila
- Arturo Mesa: Christian Tappan
- Alberto Bravo: Alberto Ammann
- Carla: Karol G
- Rafa: Camilo Jiménez Varón
Below you’ll find a complete list of the Griselda cast, including all actors and the characters that they play.
Orlando Pineda, Jose Velazquez, and Martín Fajardo all play Griselda’s children, while José Zúñiga, Julieth Restrepo, Maximiliano Hernández, Gabriel Sloyer and Diego Trujillo all have supporting cast roles.
Griselda Blanco: Sofia Vergara
Griselda Blanco was a prominent Colombian drug lord in the cocaine-based drug trade and underworld of Miami, Florida in the 1980s. She was also known as the “Godmother of Cocaine.”
Sofia Vergara is best known to U.S. audiences as Gloria Pritchard in Modern Family, but has also appeared in Chef, Wild Card, and Hot Pursuit.
Darío Sepúlveda: lberto Guerra
Darío Sepúlveda is Griselda Blanco’s third husband, and is introduced later in the limited series.
Alongside being in the Griselda cast, lberto Guerra has also appeared in Narcos: Mexico, El Mantequilla, and Ingobernable.
Jorge “Rivi” Ayala-Rivera: Martin Rodriguez
Jorge “Rivi” Ayala-Rivera was known on the streets of 1980s Miami as Griselda’s top hitman.
Tempo e o Vento and Zanahoria are also included in Martin Rodriguez’s previous acting credits.
June Hawkins: Juliana Aidén Martinez
June Hawkins isn’t only the first female intelligence analyst in the Miami PD, she’s intent on bringing Griselda’s cartel down.
Juliana Aidén Martinez can also be seen in Prodigal Son and The Blacklist.
Carmen: Vanessa Ferlito
Carmen once worked with Griselda in her former trafficking circle but wants to keep out of her new dealings in Miami.
As well as appearing in the cast of Griselda, Vanessa Ferlito can be recognized from NCIS: New Orleans, and Graceland.
Isabel: Paulina Dávila
Isabel is a friend of Griselda’s from Colombia, who eventually ends up working for her.
Savage Rhythm, Ella camina sola, and Here on Earth all feature Paulina Dávila.
Arturo Mesa: Christian Tappan
According to Netflix, “Arturo is Griselda’s accountant from Medellín who comes to Miami to help her make business connections.”
Viewers might recognize Christian Tappan from It Was Always Me, Primate, The Five Juanas, and The Great Heist.
Alberto Bravo: Alberto Ammann
Alberto is Griselda’s second husband who originally got her involved in the cocaine trade.
As well as being a part of the Griselda cast, Alberto Ammann can be seen in Cell 211 and Upon Entry.
Carla: Karol G
Carla works for Griselda, becoming one of her most important employees.
As well as being a Colombian singer-songwriter, Karol G (aka Carolina Giraldo) has also been in 2021’s Koati.
Rafa: Camilo Jiménez Varón
Rafa works for the Ochoa family, who are the biggest cocaine suppliers in Colombia. He teaches Griselda how to smuggle drugs.
Aside from starring in the Griselda cast, Camilo Jiménez Varón can also be seen in Green Frontier and Las Pasantes.
Griselda streams on Netflix from January 25.
