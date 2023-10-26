Burning Betrayal cast: All actors & characters

With the steamy new Netflix movie Burning Betrayal out now, here’s your guide to the cast and characters.

Netflix has been treating its adult audiences to plenty of erotic thrillers this year, with the likes of Fake Profile, Fair Play, and Obsession all adding to the streamer’s growing library. The allure of these titles has drawn in significant viewerships, presenting worlds that are more exciting, dangerous, and sexually charged than everyday life.

Burning Betrayal is the latest addition. Directed by Diego Freitas and adapted from Sue Hecker’s novel O Lado Bom de Ser Traida, the movie hasn’t received the best reviews so far, but plenty of people are still tuning in for the entertainment factor.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, here’s everyone you need to know in the cast, including the actors and the characters they play.

Contents

Burning Betrayal cast and characters

Before we get into it, here’s the synopsis for Burning Betrayal: “Sometimes your unconscious desires have a way of pointing you to truths hiding in plain sight. When Babi, a successful accountant, learns that her fiancé’s been cheating on her, she’s furious, devastated, and has no choice but to start over: She gets back on her motorcycle, joins a bike club, and dyes her hair dark.

Article continues after ad

“Meanwhile, she crosses paths with Marco – or, as she privately nicknames him, ‘the hot judge’ – and suddenly she’s swept into a torrid affair. But is there more to her new paramour than meets the eye? ‘He’s obsessed with the truth, but shrouded in mystery,’ Babi tells her friends cryptically.”

Article continues after ad

Babi: Giovanna Lancellotti

Netflix

Giovanna Lancellotti plays Babi, an accountant and bride-to-be who plays it safe. After questioning her future with fiancé Caio following a steamy dream, she discovers her partner has been cheating on her.

Article continues after ad

Babi’s a lot stronger than she gives herself credit for, managing to pull herself together with the help of her friend, Paty. She dyes her hair dark, joins a motorcycle club, and encounters Marco – the man from her dreams. The pair embark on a steamy affair, but as she starts digging up dirt on her ex, she is plunged into a dangerous rabbit hole.

Lancellotti is no stranger to working on Netflix titles, having appeared in Summer Heat and Rich in Love. Other notable acting credits include A Second Chance, Irrational Heart, and Rising Sun.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Marco: Leandro Lima

Netflix

Leandro Lima plays Marco, a judge, biker, and Babi’s lover following the revelation about her ex-fiancé. He’s mysterious, and clearly has some skeletons in his closet – the question remains: can he be trusted?

Lima has also been in a Netflix title: Girls from Ipanema. Another of his major accolades includes the 2002 crime epic City of God.

Thiago: Bruno Montaleone

Netflix

Bruno Montaleone joins the Burning Betrayal cast as Thiago, Babi’s close friend and confidant. He works with Babi at the accounting firm, and is always there to help her out when she needs it – but his feelings for her might not be quite so platonic.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Montaleone has appeared in Netflix’s The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student, as well as Hidden Truths, The Other Side of Paradise, and Perdida.

Paty: Camilla de Lucas

Netflix

Camilla de Lucas plays Paty, Babi’s ride-or-die bestie, one who is a little more adventurous than her BFF. She’s the life and soul of the party, and is always there to pick Babi up and support her through the toughest of times.

Lucas is best known for her appearances in reality TV shows, including Big Brother Brazil and The Masked Singer Brazil.

Article continues after ad

Caio: Micael

Netflix

Micael joins the Burning Betrayal cast as Caio, Babi’s cheating ex-fiancé who has a problem with honesty. As well as sleeping with another woman behind his girlfriend’s back for two years, he appears to be caught up in an alleged money-laundering scheme.

Article continues after ad

Micael has also starred in City of God, as well as Only for Love, Malhação, and Crashing Into the Future.

That’s everything we know about the main cast of Burning Betrayal, which is available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out more of our Netflix coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Virgin River Season 6