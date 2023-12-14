What is The Influencer about? Netflix series explained

Looking for your next telenovela obsession? Here’s what The Influencer on Netflix is about, as well as who’s in the cast and if it’s worth watching.

Though they started their life and are made in Latin America, telenovelas have grown to be a popular format across the globe. Known for their melodramatic style, often featuring romantic, family, or social themes, they are different to soaps in that they are often limited releases with a predetermined beginning, middle, and end.

Article continues after ad

Netflix’s entry into the telenovela genre is a strategic move to capture the massive audience base that enjoys these dramas, with the streaming platform releasing a number of hit series over the past year, from Pact of Silence to The Surrogacy.

Article continues after ad

Now, a new series is making waves with audiences – here’s everything you need to know about The Influencer.

What is The Influencer about?

Consisting of 16 episodes, The Influencer centers on Maritza, whose failed social media stunt goes viral and turns her world upside down (and not in a good way). All of this leads her down an unexpected path and towards a romantic connection.

Article continues after ad

As per the official synopsis: “After a social media stunt goes wrong, an influencer is forced to rebuild her reputation while navigating a cutthroat online scene.”

The series highlights the downside of social media, as well as exploring themes of family issues, cheating, and how sometimes romance can be found in the most unexpected of places.

Article continues after ad

The Influencer cast: Who’s in it?

The Influencer on Netflix features an ensemble cast of rising stars in Colombia, including:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Mariana Gomez as Maritza

Edwin Maya as Germen

Juan Manuel Mendoza as Salvador

Camilo Amores as Teddy

Carlos “Pitty” Camacho as Nibardo

Andrea Guzman as Yesenia

Luna Baxter as Avril

Marcela Agudelo as Treresa

Leonardo Acosta as Aldo

Netflix

Gomez is best known for her roles in Arelys Henao, Heart’s Decree, and The Queen of Flow, while Mendoza has appeared in Undercover Law, Conniving Renata, and The Lord of the Skies.

Article continues after ad

Is The Influencer worth watching?

Although it’s too early for a Rotten Tomatoes score, The Influencer has received a number of positive reviews.

Decider suggested to “stream it,” writing: “The Influencer is a pleasant, romantic telenovela that will show the main couple navigate conflicts small and large on their journey. We just wonder how the writers are going to make Maritza and Salvador into a believable-looking couple.”

Article continues after ad

Elsewhere, Midgard Times said that despite its weaknesses, “The Influencer manages to strike a chord with its probing take on the societal obsession with online validation. It’s a binge-worthy rollercoaster that invites you to sit back, relax, and watch the drama unfold in the ultimate arena of modern-day gladiatorship: social media.”

Article continues after ad

The Influencer is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out more of our Netflix coverage below:

Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Virgin River Season 6 | Lift