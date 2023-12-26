What is The Manny about? Netflix series explained

The Manny, a new Mexican comedy series on Netflix, has climbed the streamer’s top 10 chart – so, here’s what it’s about, who’s in it, and if it’s worth watching.

As you laze around in your new Christmas togs, gorging on your second tub of Celebrations and sipping on a post-breakfast Baileys, you’ll inevitably click on Netflix and start perusing the platform’s selection.

Many will decide to dive into Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder’s new epic space opera – you can read our review here if you’re weighing up whether to give it a go. Leave the World Behind and Gran Turismo have been hogging their place on the chart, and if you want something a bit more festive, there’s always The Christmas Chronicles.

However, even in this period of downtime, new shows are managing to find a spot on the chart – including The Manny. So, here’s what you should know.

What is The Manny about?

The Manny follows a busy executive who hires a cowboy to care for her kids in a moment of panic. “Little does she know he’ll challenge her views of gender roles – and of love.”

Check out the trailer below:

The full synopsis reads: “Jimena juggles trying to keep her life in order. Between raising her three children, competing for the company’s presidency, and dealing with her (almost) ex-husband, she has her hands full. She then meets Gaby, a charming rancher who unexpectedly turns out to be the best nanny for her children. Unexpectedly, Gabriel and Jimena will fall in love without minding stereotypes about gender roles.”

The series comes from Carolina Rivera, who also created Daughter From Another Mother and worked on the likes of Roswell, New Mexico, and Jane the Virgin.

Who’s in The Manny?

The Manny cast includes:

Sandra Echeverría as Jimena

Iván Amozurrutia as Gabriel

Diana Bovio as Brenda

José María Torre as Joaquín

Anthony Giuletti as Leo

Alexander Tavizon as Santiago

Cassandra Iturralde as Sofía

Moisés Arizmendi as Rogelio

Eugenio Montessoro as Ernesto

You may have seen Echeverría in María Félix: La Doña, La Bandida, La usurpadora, and Savages, while Amozurrutia has appeared in Netflix’s Fake Profile, High Heat, and Dark Desire.

Is The Manny worth watching?

The Manny doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score right now. While it’s one of the most-streamed shows on Netflix right now, reviews have been mixed.

The Midgard Times wrote: “The Manny is more than just a comedy series; it’s a reminder that sometimes, in the midst of chaos, all you need is a good laugh and a fresh perspective on the roles we play in each other’s lives.”

However, Film Fugitives wrote: “Overall, The Manny on Netflix was a lackluster show that did not do justice to either the comedy or drama genres. A show you can skip.”

DMT also wrote: “The Manny is just one of those shows that you fail to like despite people having done a good job.”

The Manny is streaming on Netflix now. You can check out our other hubs below:

