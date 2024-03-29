Borderlands 4: Everything we know

Borderlands 4 has all but been confirmed, with the game currently being in development. Here’s all we know about the upcoming title.

The Borderlands series has always been a hit among fans and players alike, with thousands enjoying the hilarious, chaotic, and addictive style of its gameplay. Since the release of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, players have been left with a sizeable Boarderlands-shaped hole in their hearts, after years of little news.

Now, we finally have confirmation regarding its development. So, with that in mind, here’s everything we know about Borderlands 4, from its developers to any leaks and rumors.

Article continues after ad

Contents:

No, we don’t have a release date for Borderlands 4 as it’s only just been teased by the developers.

However, when we do receive a release date we’ll be sure to update this article, so be sure to bookmark this article to keep up to date.

Who’s developing Borderlands 4?

As announced by BusinessWire and Gearbox themselves, we know that Borderlands 4 will be developed by Take-Two Interactive after they joined forces with Gearbox, the original developers of the Borderlands franchise.

Article continues after ad

Take-Two Interactive is best known for its published games, GTA IV, Kerbal Space Program, Bioshock, and much more.

All Borderlands 4 rumors and leaks

Back in May 2021, rumors of Borderlands 4 hit their peak, with thousands of fans convinced that Gearbox was assisting or co-developing a new Borderlands game. However, the rumor was squashed after Gearbox owner Randy Pitchford posted on X to confirm “these rumors are NOT accurate. Gearbox is lead dev of any future games in the Borderlands franchise (or any Borderlands adjacent games) with no co-development.”

Article continues after ad

Shortly after, Pitchford shared their job offers, asking to hear from anyone who has “Skills-To-Pay-Bills and wants to get in on some Borderlands action” going on to reveal that they were “working on the big one,” hinting towards Borderlands 4.

Now we know that Take-Two will be developing the highlight anticipated Borderlands 4 thanks to its acquisition of Gearbox.