The Division Heartland: Platforms, release date rumors & everything we know

The Division Heartland is a free-to-play entry in Ubisoft’s popular RPG shooter series. From the release date predictions, platforms and gameplay details, here is everything we know so far about the next Division game.

Ubisoft introduced players to The Division franchise back in 2016, with The Division 2 following in 2019. Pitting players into a war-torn New York City and Washington D.C respectively, it’s up to you to survive as an elite sleeper agent to deal with unprecedented threats.

Both games allowed co-op gameplay, meaning you’re never alone in the fight. Now, Ubisoft are taking The Division franchise to the next level with a brand new free-to-play installment.

The Division Heartland is on the horizon, so we’ve broken down everything you need to know about the next entry to Ubisoft’s RPG franchise.

Currently there is no release date for the new Division game, though the Ubisoft store lists it as “coming soon.”

Ubisoft Ubisoft are moving forward with a bevy of plans to expand the RPG shooter franchise.

The game was originally announced back in May 2021, as Ubisoft laid out their plans for building The Division universe.

Although there hasn’t been much noise since, we’d predict a late 2022 or 2023 release. There was three years between the first two games, so another three-year gap could be repeated.

What platforms will it be on?

Ubisoft plans to release the game on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and PC. The game will be free-to-play across all platforms, though it is unclear whether cross-play or cross-progression will be available.

The Division Heartland: Gameplay details

Ubisoft’s next entry is set to evolve on what players already love about the franchise. According to the now-deleted Ubisoft storefront description, the game is described as the following:

“Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland is a free-to-play survival-action multiplayer shooter set in small-town Middle America. Play as one of six agents and select between three classes each match, all with their own perks and skills.”

Ubisoft Players will be facing new threats with friends or alone.

Players will have to “fight together in 45-player PvEvP Storm Operations” while “surviving a lethal virus.” This will involve the completion of “PvE missions”, gathering new gear and prepping for “Excursion Operations.”

A new threat known as “The Vultures” will also be present on the battlefield, making combat deadlier than ever.