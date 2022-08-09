Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Release date, new characters, plot & more

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is confirmed to be going ahead and will round out the live-action trilogy. Whether you’re looking for the release date, trailer, cast, or plot details, here’s all you need to know.

While recent Sonic video games may have struggled to win over fans, the live-action films have certainly brought about a new wave of popularity for the blue blur and other Sonic characters.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was released in theatres earlier in 2022, many praising the film for its fun and exciting visuals as well as its exploration of the classic Sonic lore. After the success of this sequel, Paramount Pictures were quick to greenlight a third film.

For those eagerly anticipating Sonic’s next live-action appearance, here’s everything you need to know about Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 release date: When will it be in cinemas?

Paramount Pictures have announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on December 20, 2024.

While this release is subject to change, it follows a similar release window that the first and second films did. This release date means that it will be out roughly a year and a half after the second film and be competing with the other holiday films likely to release at a similar time.

Which cast and characters will be featuring in the third film?

Paramount Pictures Jim Carrey won fans over for his committed and over the top portrayal of Dr Robotnik

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will see the return of Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles. The latter two have been properly introduced in the sequel and are likely to have an even bigger role in the third film. Idris Elba, the voice of Knuckles, will also be getting his own TV show for Paramount as well as appearing in the third film.

James Marsden is set to return as Sonic’s best friend Tom Wachowski as well as Ben Schwartz and Colleen O’Shaughnessey who will be reprising their roles as Sonic and Tails respectively.

The only major cast member who might not be returning is the iconic Jim Carrey. In the Sonic films, Carrey portrays the evil Doctor Robotnik and does so to perfection. After the release of Sonic 2, the actor spoke in great depth about his desire to walk away from acting and so his inclusion in the third film is still yet to be confirmed.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 plot: What will the film be about?

Paramount Pictures Shadow is one of the most iconic Sonic characters and will likely play a big role in Sonic 3

At the end of Sonic 2, the film’s post-credit scene introduces Shadow. Sonic fans will likely recognize this character and know him for being the polar opposite to Sonic in every way possible. In Sonic lore, Shadow is almost always portrayed as the villain and has battled it out on multiple occasions.

While exact details about the plot of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 are still scarce, the film will likely follow Sonic and company as they try to defeat Shadow. If Jim Carrey does come back from this film, it is possible that Dr Robotnik will team up with Shadow in a similar way he did with Knuckles in the second film.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer: Is there a trailer for the movie?

There is currently no trailer or footage that has been released about Sonic the Hedgehog 3. However, check back in here for updates on the film as well as any news about its plot, release, and cast.