Assassin’s Creed Netflix series: Early plot details, possible setting, more

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Netflix adaptation of the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Assassin’s Creed is one of the biggest gaming franchises of all time. Since the first game was released in 2007, the series has gone on to create new games almost every year. In October 2020, Netflix announced that they would be developing an Assassin’s Creed TV series, with a mobile game also being created by the streaming service.

However, this isn’t the first time Assassin’s Creed will be venturing into the live-action territory. In 2016, an Assassin’s Creed film was created – with actors Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard attached to the project as the film’s leads. Unfortunately, the flick was a critical and commercial failure, with any follow-up projects and sequels scrapped as a result.

Now, Ubisoft is gearing up for another attempt but this time, in the form of a live-action series.

Here are all the details we know so far about the plot, cast, and setting of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Netflix show.

Contents:

Currently, there is no confirmed release date for the Assassin’s Creed TV series. However, as part of the Ubisoft Forward event a couple of weeks ago, series producer Marc-Alexis Côté gave an update on the development of the show.

“It’s still early in development,” began Côté. “But I can confirm that we are co-developing the Netflix series with Ubisoft Film & Television, Netflix, obviously, and an insanely talented showrunner, Jeb Stuart. It’s gonna be an epic, genre-bending, live-action adaptation of our video game series.”

Plot details and setting predictions for the show

So far, there are little to no details about the plot or setting of what fans should expect from the upcoming Assassin’s Creed show. However, Netflix has described the show as a “genre-bending live-action” adaptation of the popular gaming series.

The main narrative of the games often blends a modern-day setting with a historical one, with the likes of Ancient Greece, the American Revolution, and Ancient Egypt all serving as backdrops for Assassin’s Creed titles. When Netflix describes the show as “genre-bending”, this setting change-up could be what they are referring to.

Ubisoft The Assassin’s Creed franchise has visited many historical locations and time periods.

At the time of writing, it is still unknown if the TV show will follow the narrative of the game and include existing characters or tell a completely fresh and new story in the AC universe.

Is there an Assassin’s Creed TV show trailer?

There are currently no trailers, images or leaked footage for the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Assassin’s Creed. Given that the show is still in early development, it is likely that fans will have to be patient for a while longer before getting their first look at the series.

For all the latest on the upcoming Assassin’s Creed TV show, keep checking back here for Dexerto’s full coverage.