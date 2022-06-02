Borderlands 3 Shift codes: How to unlock Golden & Diamond Keys, skins & more

SHiFT codes are a great way to unlock Golden Keys in Borderlands 3 – and if you’re wondering how many active codes there are to redeem in June 2022, then look no further.
Like its predecessors, Borderlands 3 also offers a ton of post-launch loot in the form of Golden Keys that help you to unlock new guns, weapons, and ammo. You can redeem some of the codes any time you want, while the others are available for a limited time.
Shift codes in the Borderlands sequel offer multiple Golden Keys and our handy guide will walk you through the process of redeeming them, as well as give you a good idea about the number of active codes available.
Updated June 02, 2022, to confirm code validity.
Contents
- Active Borderlands 3 SHiFT codes
- Where to enter SHiFT codes in Borderlands 3
- All expired SHiFT codes in 2022
- What are SHiFT codes used for?
Active Borderlands 3 SHiFT codes (June 2022)
At the time of writing, there’s a total of nine active SHiFT codes for you to redeem in the game.
Make sure you visit often as we’ll update the list as soon as new codes become available for you to redeem.
Where to enter SHiFT codes in Borderlands 3
Entering codes in the game is extremely easy and convenient, so simply follow the steps listed below:
- Launch the game.
- Once the main page loads, click on the Social option.
- Select the SHiFT tab (third from the left).
- Paste or type any of the active codes into the space allotted.
- Click on the ‘Submit‘ button.
- Head on to the Mail tab to claim your reward.
That’s it! Now you’ll be able to unlock free randomized loot using the Golden Keys that you’ve just redeemed.
All expired Borderlands 3 SHiFT codes in June 2022
As of June 2, 2022, here are all the expired codes along with the rewards they previously redeemed.
What are SHiFT codes used for?
SHiFT codes in Borderlands 3 allow you to redeem free in-game rewards such as Golden Keys, Diamond Keys, and skins — which in turn, unlock fresh content in the form of weapons, ammo, and more.
As we mentioned earlier, some of these codes are permanent, whereas the rest can be redeemed for a limited amount of time. Make sure you check back often as we’ll keep on updating the list regularly.
So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Borderlands 3 SHiFT codes in June 2022.
