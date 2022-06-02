Borderlands 3 Shift codes: How to unlock Golden & Diamond Keys, skins & more

SHiFT codes are a great way to unlock Golden Keys in Borderlands 3 – and if you’re wondering how many active codes there are to redeem in June 2022, then look no further.

Like its predecessors, Borderlands 3 also offers a ton of post-launch loot in the form of Golden Keys that help you to unlock new guns, weapons, and ammo. You can redeem some of the codes any time you want, while the others are available for a limited time.

Shift codes in the Borderlands sequel offer multiple Golden Keys and our handy guide will walk you through the process of redeeming them, as well as give you a good idea about the number of active codes available.

Updated June 02, 2022, to confirm code validity.

Contents

Active Borderlands 3 SHiFT codes (June 2022)

At the time of writing, there’s a total of nine active SHiFT codes for you to redeem in the game.

Make sure you visit often as we’ll update the list as soon as new codes become available for you to redeem.

Code Items 5HWT3-ZCH6Z-KXWRZ-6JTBT-TH5KC 2x Golden Keys (Permanent) HXKBT-XJ6FR-WBRKJ-J3TTB-RSBHR 1x Diamond Key (Permanent) ZFKJ3-TT6FF-KTFKT-T3JJT-JWX36 1x Diamond Key (Permanent) KSK33-S5T33-XX5FS-R3BTB-WSXRC Antihero Head and Saurian Skull Trinket KZKJB-C5BTT-RXW69-XJ33B-5JRBS Super Mecha Head and Ball and Head Trinket WZK3T-XXZHH-KFK6H-6J33T-S959T Maurice’s Community Carnage CZ5JT-HFH99-KXKRZ-6BTJJ-BS5WB Maurice’s Community Carnage K95BT-B99H9-CX5XH-RTJB3-C6SJX Maurice’s Community Carnage KZKBB-5HZ9S-CFKR9-RJ3T3-JBTK6 Maurice’s Community Carnage

Where to enter SHiFT codes in Borderlands 3

Entering codes in the game is extremely easy and convenient, so simply follow the steps listed below:

Launch the game.

Once the main page loads, click on the Social option.

option. Select the SHiFT tab (third from the left).

(third from the left). Paste or type any of the active codes into the space allotted.

into the space allotted. Click on the ‘ Submit ‘ button.

‘ button. Head on to the Mail tab to claim your reward.

That’s it! Now you’ll be able to unlock free randomized loot using the Golden Keys that you’ve just redeemed.

All expired Borderlands 3 SHiFT codes in June 2022

As of June 2, 2022, here are all the expired codes along with the rewards they previously redeemed.

Code Items W9KBJ-B9Z6Z-56CXH-XTB3B-RR53X 3x Golden Keys 5H5TJ-ZRHX9-CRKFS-RT3BT-5T6ZT 3x Golden Keys W9CTT-F6SFZ-KFW6Z-XJJTJ-X39J9 3x Golden Keys WZWB3-K6S69-5FWF9-RTJTB-KSRSZ 3x Golden Keys 5HWTJ-JFS69-WR5XS-FBTTJ-99HWH 3x Golden Keys CS53T-6CS6H-WXC6H-6TBTB-9TJ56 3x Golden Keys CZ5B3-5WSFH-K6C6Z-R33BB-RFXTC 3x Golden Keys KS5JJ-Z3S6S-K656H-XBB3B-ZJT6B 3x Golden Keys 5Z53B-XT96S-C65FS-RJJBJ-JWJ5C 3x Golden Keys KSCJB-KJSFS-5FCF9-RTT3J-6KJFB 3x Golden Keys WH5BB-SZXR9-CFCX9-633JB-CT3HC 3x Golden Keys KSCJJ-CZ6R9-5R5FH-RBB3T-5SKKB 3x Golden Keys CZ53T-XFXFH-5RW69-6TTB3-XS5ZW 3x Golden Keys WSCBB-BFCZZ-WX56Z-RJJBJ-S3WCW 3x Golden Keys WZK3T-KK6RH-C6C6S-FT3JT-R3X5H 3x Golden Keys WZWJ3-SJ66Z-WRW69-XJJBJ-3C95X 3x Golden Keys CHWJ3-XKHCH-K6KXZ-XT3TT-6HB66 5x Golden Keys WH5TT-CWZ5Z-WXWR9-63BB3-ZWBR3 3x Golden Keys CB53B-WJTTJ-HJCZC-HBK3T-F3RX5 3x Golden Keys CTKB3-3TTB3-ZTWH5-9T5JJ-3TSH9 3x Golden Keys 5SKTJ-3CSKZ-WFCF9-6BJ3T-WC96W Conference Call Legendary Shotgun 5JCTJ-FZSHK-R9R6Z-5RBTB-KKJZT 10x Golden Keys CBWT3-B99HW-6SFX9-5FJJB-J39KJ 3x Golden Keys 5BKBB-KZ9SK-69R69-5F3TT-RK5RC 3x Golden Keys KTKTT-HXHZK-XZFRZ-CXTJJ-XXWKK 5x Golden Keys C3KTJ-WF9SK-F9F6H-56TT3-CZ6FR 10x Golden Keys CTWJB-H5HSW-R96RS-5R3BB-H33K5 5x Golden Keys WBKTT-XXHSW-XHRXZ-KRJTJ-RKWSH 3x Golden Keys CTWBT-RKZZ5-6S6XS-WR33T-RHZ59 3x Golden Keys C3KJB-3H9HZ-63KZW-9BKJB-WZRCR 5x Golden Keys KBWBJ-W5HH5-RZXF9-KXB3T-JRBRJ 3x Golden Keys C3C3B-BB9SS-FTKHK-ZTWTB-99CRX 10x Golden Keys 9XCBT-WBXFR-5TRWJ-JJJ33-TX53Z 1x Diamond Key Z65B3-JCXX6-5JXW3-3B33J-9SWT6

1x Diamond Key ZRWBJ-ST6XR-CBFKT-JT3J3-FRXJ5

1x Diamond Key

What are SHiFT codes used for?

SHiFT codes in Borderlands 3 allow you to redeem free in-game rewards such as Golden Keys, Diamond Keys, and skins — which in turn, unlock fresh content in the form of weapons, ammo, and more.

As we mentioned earlier, some of these codes are permanent, whereas the rest can be redeemed for a limited amount of time. Make sure you check back often as we’ll keep on updating the list regularly.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Borderlands 3 SHiFT codes in June 2022.

