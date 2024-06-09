First Borderlands movie clip cements fans’ fears over “SNL skit” quality

The first official clip of the Borderlands Movie has arrived, though fans have been left unimpressed with the reveal.

Initially announced in 2015, the upcoming Borderlands movie has been in production hell for nearly a decade. With little news during this time and few game releases, the franchise’s film has risked losing relevance.

Strong video game movie adaptations are hard to find; Sonic and Mario being rare exceptions. However, now that we’ve finally been gifted the first clip from Borderlands featuring Claptrap and the crew in action, fans don’t believe it was worth the wait.

In the clip, we see our Vault Hunters quietly waiting on Claptrap as a group of Psychos attacks them. An intense shootout suddenly ensues as they then make a fiery escape.

Viewers instantly weren’t impressed with the teaser, particularly with the production quality, despite the efforts of the all-star cast in the action sequence. As one stated, “This looks more like a Saturday Night Live skit than a movie.”

Borderlands has become famous for its bright designs and colorful cel-shaded world. However, according to viewers, color seems to be the most apparent thing the film lacked in this clip.

“This has Street Fighter the Movie vibes all day. The problem is that no single person on that cast list can hold a candle to Raul Julia as Bison.” Though fans take exception to that comment, replying: “Hey, leave my Street Fighter movie alone.”

Fans continued to the barrage against the production value, “This screams bad camera shots like the early 90’s’ written all over it,” referring to the many video game live-action film adaptations of questionable quality released in the decade. Super Mario Bros, Mortal Kombat, and Double Dragon are infamous examples.

The cast of famous actors also hasn’t held Borderlands up as initially hoped. They have stood in the crossfire of complaints, with the majority pointing fingers at Kevin Hart: “Seeing Kevin Hart as Roland is just not right.”

Roland in Borderlands is the strong wisecracking soldier, as opposed to Hart, who fans think is “literally playing himself. Like he does in every film he’s in. He has no concept of being a character other than himself.”

Lionsgate

We do get a first look at Jack Black as Claptrap, who has always been a fan favorite for playing lovable goofballs, “Jack Black is going to eat up every ounce of this role. I’m only watching for him.”



More fans dropped in and supported the idea that Jack Black could be carrying the movie. “I don’t even think Jack Black can save this, and his Claptrap is pretty good too. This hurts me as a Borderlands fan.”

For better or worse, the Borderlands movie shoots its way into theatres on August 9, 2024. Starring Kevin Hart, Cate Blanchett, Jack Black and Jamie Lee Curtis in the rag-tag team on Pandora.

