Watch Dogs movie: Everything we know about the new video game adaptation

An adaptation of Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs has been confirmed to be in the works, so here’s everything we know about the film ahead of its release.

Watch Dogs fans have been starved for content in recent years, its last major DLC being Bloodline for Watch Dogs: Legion.

The game has seen its ups and downs, but despite mostly radio silence from the devs at Ubisoft, Watch Dogs has always retained quite a loyal fanbase as there’s not much else like it.

Despite not much happening on Ubisoft’s side for a new instalment, a film adaptation of the iconic series has been confirmed. For those excited, here is everything we know of the Watch Dogs movie.

Ubisoft

Contents:

Is there a Watch Dogs movie release date?

At the time of writing, neither Watch Dogs film director Turi or the studios behind it has a specific release date, and neither did Deadline’s initial report.

Unsurprisingly, details have yet to surface on any potential release window, as it’s clear the film is early into production. However, we will update you here when we know more.

Watch Dogs cast & crew: Who is working on the film?

According to a report from Deadline, the film will be produced by New Regency Pictures and Ubisoft Film & Television. So far, there’s three main producers attached to the film, with Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann from New Regency and Margaret Boykin from Ubisoft.

The film is set to be directed by French filmmaker Mathieu Turi, original screenplay written by Christie LeBlanc and script revisions by Victoria Bata. Turi is best known for directing films such as The Deep Dark and Meander.

He is also currently attached to A Plague Tale: Innocence’s TV series adaptation, revealed back in March 2022. LeBlanc is known for writing the screenplay to the hit Netflix sci-fi film Oxygen.

Sophie Wilde, who broke out in Talk To Me, is in talks to star in the film. However, other than Wilde, no other actors have been attached to the film.

Watch Dogs movie plot: What will it be about?

Currently, there are no details about what the Watch Dogs movie will be about. However, like recent video game adaptations, the film could be a direct adaptation of the first game.

We will update you here when we know more.

