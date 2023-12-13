Abbott Elementary Season 3: Release date, cast, plot & more

Hit comedy Abbott Elementary is returning for Season 3, and so here’s everything you need to know about it, including its release date, cast, plot, and more.

Mockumentary comedies were all the rage back in the 2000s and 2010s, but for the 2020s, Abbott Elementary has been taking the lead.

Created by ex-Buzzfeed star Quinta Brunson, the show follows a number of elementary school employees and their day-to-day escapades.

Much to fans’ delight – the show was a hit upon arrival, and has received three Golden Globes – a third season is now on the way. So here’s everything we know about it so far.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Season 3 will begin airing on ABC on February 7, 2024. Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after their release.

There will be 10-15 episodes. Originally there was going to be 22 as per usual, but that had to be shortened due to the recent Hollywood strikes.

Abbott Elementary Season 3 cast: Who is working on the next season?

The third season will feature the return of our beloved main cast, including:

Quinta Brunson as Janine

Tyler James Williams as Gregory

Janelle James as Ava

Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara

Chris Perfetti as Jacob

There are currently hopes for more guest stars, including the potential return of Taraji P. Henson, who played Janine’s flighty mother.

Article continues after ad

Abbott Elementary Season 3 trailer: Is there a trailer?

So far, a teaser trailer has been released, which you can check out below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Said teaser features all your favourite characters, as well as giving a glimpse into their regular school shenanigans.

Article continues after ad

Abbott Elementary Season 3 plot: What will happen next season?

While an official synopsis for Season 3 hasn’t been given, we can expect it to follow the plot of the show as a whole, which is: “A group of dedicated, passionate teachers – and a slightly tone-deaf principal – find themselves thrown together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.

Article continues after ad

“Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do – even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.”

We expect this new season to keep the romantic tension between Gregory and Janine, as last season had them declaring their feelings for one another, even if Janine didn’t want to pursue anything too quickly.

Article continues after ad

On top of that, as stated by co-executive producer Justin Halpern to Decider, Season 3 will follow a “larger overarching idea” that is “really interesting and [has] never been seen on TV before.”

Article continues after ad

That’s all we know about Abbott Elementary season 3 so far. You can find more of our TV & Movies hubs below:

Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3

Article continues after ad