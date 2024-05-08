Resident Alien could switch networks going into Season 4

It’s been some time since the finale of Resident Alien Season 3, and with no news yet of a Season 4, there are reports the series will move on from Syfy.

Resident Alien fans are holding their breath on whether the Chris Sheridan series will be revived for another season as there’s still a lot of storyline to explore. But according to Deadline, the series will possibly find a new home if Syfy has no plans to renew it.

This wouldn’t be the first time Syfy has let go of some of the reigns to another network. Currently, the original series Chucky was exclusive to Syfy before it shared airing rights with USA Network. It could be that Resident Alien will go down the same route.

But the possibility also comes with one drawback. If USA Network picks up Resident Alien Season 4 it would mean a significant budget cut — as much as $500,000 an episode due to USA Network being cable television and having always worked with more moderate budgets for its series.

What about Netflix? If USA Network is out of the picture, UCP, part of Universal Studio Group, is open to pitching the series to Netflix.

The first two seasons of Resident Alien are currently streaming on Netflix, with the third not yet available. It could very well mean that Netflix takes up the fourth season. Netflix has previously taken other USA Network series originals like Monk with some success.

Resident Alien follows the story of an extraterrestrial who is stranded on Earth while sent on a mission to destroy it. He poses as a human called Harry Vanderspeigle, hoping to get enough pieces of his ship back to leave. Over time, he begins to care for the humans in the small Colorado town.

He also uncovers a secret organization, the existence of other aliens and their plans for Earth, and an alien baby. By the Resident Alien Season 3 finale, the fate of all the beloved characters is left hanging in the balance, calling for a Season 4.

Resident Alien is available on Syfy, while Seasons 1-2 are on Netflix. You can check out other series to stream this month.