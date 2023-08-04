Baldur’s Gate 3 runs ridiculously fast at 8K but you’ll need an RTX 4090

Looking to play Baldur’s Gate 3 at a super-high resolution? Nvidia’s RTX 4090 is able to run the game at over 100FPS at 8K if you have the cash to splash on perfect performance.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally here, and aside from hitting over 500k concurrent on Steam, the game also runs incredibly well on many PCs, thanks to its modest system requirements. You can even play the game on Steam Deck.

But, what if you are looking to play at the highest resolutions possible, with the fastest framerates, to boot? Well, for that you might need to arm yourself with Nvidia’s flagship gaming GPU, the RTX 4090.

Article continues after ad

According to Jacob Freeman, ex-EVGA and current Nvidia employee, you can run Baldur’s Gate 3 at over 100FPS at 8K, if you are using DLSS in performance mode. DLSS 2 allows the game to render at a lower resolution and then uses some processing power to make up the rest of the frame. It’s a really fantastic bit of technology that allows graphics cards to go beyond the limitations of their silicon.

Should you use DLSS or FSR for Baldur’s Gate 3?

Dexerto

One setting on Baldur’s Gate 3 will allow you to choose between two different supersampling options, Nvidia’s DLSS, or AMD’s FSR. Both are very good at allowing you to run games at higher framerates. But, if you have an Nvidia graphics card, then there is zero reason to use FSR at all. DLSS offers a higher-quality image, no matter what performance mode you choose.

Article continues after ad

However, if you are running an AMD GPU, then FSR might be the only option available to you. Of course, if you are using the Steam Deck or a portable handheld like the ROG Ally or Ayaneo series, then FSR is also a good option for running the game at a slightly higher resolution or allowing you to get slightly better image quality than native rendering would allow.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Regardless, it seems that the game scales incredibly well at high resolutions, but you will need enough VRAM to handle the load.

Article continues after ad

Looking for more Baldur’s Gate 3 content? Check out the below.

Best Sorcerer build | Best Bard build | Best Rogue build | Best Fighter build | Best Ranger build | Best Barbarian build | Best Druid build | Best Warlock build | Best Wizard build | Baldur’s Gate 3: What’s the max level cap? | Best Baldur’s Gate 3 classes tier list | How to revive characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Can you multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Baldur’s Gate 3 Soul Coins: How to get them & what they are | Baldur’s Gate 3: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | Baldur’s Gate 3: How to respec your character | Baldur’s Gate 3 Karmic Dice: What are they?