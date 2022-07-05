Nvidia RTX 4090: Price, release date, specs & more

Sayem Ahmed . 6 hours ago

Nvidia’s RTX 4090 is a hotly anticipated graphics card that is expected to release later this year. We’ve gathered up every single morsel of information about the upcoming flagship GPU.

The RTX 4090 is poised to be the flagship GPU of the RTX 4000 series. According to Nvidia, the upcoming Lovelace-based GPUs are due to be based on TSMC’s 5nm process. This new tech means that they’re shrinking down the die once again, and armed with a new architecture, Nvidia hopes to bring the lineup to new heights.

We already know that Nvidia has booked up TSMC to the tune of up to $10 Billion to get these chips manufactured, which means it’s likely that we’ll see a decent supply of them come through once they release. Right now, it looks like the RTX 4090 will be the first next-generation graphics card to be released, so hopefully, we should be seeing them land fairly soon.

Of course, with the release of the RTX 4090, you can also expect further chip cut-downs in the form of the RTX 4080 and 4070 to also follow suit a little bit later down the line.

A next-gen graphics card is going to generate some degree of hype. We saw it in the release of the RTX 3000 series of cards, and you can expect to see it in the RTX 4000 lineup too, however with the collapse of GPU pricing after a cryptocurrency crash, we remain hopeful that if you want this one, you will probably be able to get it without too much hassle.

RTX 4090 release date rumors

NVIDIA The RTX 3090 Ti was only released earlier this year.

The RTX 4090 is currently expected to release as early as July 2022. This is corroborated by an industry insider and leaker named Kopite7Kimi, who has consistently delivered accurate leaks regarding graphics cards in the past. the initial rumor had the RTX 4090 releasing at some point in Q3, but Kopite7Kimi clarified that we could be seeing the RTX 4090 release as early as mid-July.

This is a very optimistic outlook and is something that we will just have to wait and see for ourselves when the time comes around. The July estimation was made a few months ago, meaning that the date could have been shifted a little bit further back into late August, or even early September, according to Videocardz. This is a much more realistic outlook as timeframes for these rumors shift around regularly, especially since the 4090 has not even been officially announced.

RTX 4090 price rumors

The RTX 4090 is expected to be priced at $1999. This figure is based on several factors. Firstly, the RTX 3090 Ti pricing landed at $1999, which was more than anyone was expecting, and really didn’t make too much sense for the consumer. Secondly, the RTX 3090 was priced at $1499. Taking into account the rise in material costs, we could see the RTX 4090 priced higher than its previous-generation counterpart.

There are also additional rumors from YouTubers speculating that it could come slightly underneath this estimate, at $1799. However, we’re going to err on the side of caution when looking at this, because based on the specifications, we could expect significantly more performance out of the RTX 4090 compared to the 4080, unlike the previous-generation RTX 3000 models.

RTX 4090 specs rumor

RAM: 24GB of GDDR6X

CUDA Cores: 16384 (+56% more than the 3090)

Base clock: 2235 Mhz

Boost clock: 2520 Mhz

Bus width: 384-bit

Memory throughput: 21Gbps

TDP: 450W

Source: Kopite7Kimi

The specifications of the RTX 4090 shifted around a little bit since we last saw it. The card is expected to be a cut-down version of the AD-102-300 chip, with the larger variant seemingly being kept behind for the RTX 4090 Ti, whenever it decides to show up. However, one of the most surprising things about the RTX 4090’s current configuration as it’s rumored is the clock speed.

Read more: Nvidia RTX specs tweaked ahead of announcement

The base and boost clocks are blisteringly fast, and it’s possible that the highest-possible clock for the card will be around 2750 Mhz. For reference the RTX 3090 Ti, a card which was only released a few short months ago clocked in at 1680 Mhz. This means that the RTX 4090 will have around 38% fast boost clock speeds compared to the fastest card of the last generation.

RTX 4090 benchmark speculation

We expect that the RTX 4090 will be around twice as fast as the RTX 3090, with faster specs across the board. Compared to the RTX 3090, the RTX 4090 is going to have around 47% higher boost clock speeds, which is an unbelievable jump in performance. However, the higher clocks are not the whole story. It going to take a lot of power to drive those kinds of speeds, and with faster speeds and higher clocks comes increased power usage. The current rumored TDP of the RTX 4090 stands at a staggering 450w.

With more power to achieve those boost clocks, you are inevitably going to have issues surrounding heat. The power produced by the RTX 4090 could see the card’s design having at least a four-slot design, with huge heatsinks and fan solutions to attempt to keep the card cool while in use. AIB manufacturers with third-art designs, such as companies like ASUS, Gigabyte and Zotac will all have to figure out their own thermal solutions, and it remains to be seen if we see premium options like liquid metal used to attempt to dissipare the heat faster than the tried and true thermal paste.

You can also expect AIB models to attempt to maximize on its boost clock speeds with factory overclocked models, with coolers built to handle that extreme thermal load.

The RTX 4090 will not be the fastest Lovelace card

The RTX 4090 will not be the fastest Lovelace-based GPU that Nvidia will release, it is going to use a cut down version of the AD102, the best chip, definitely, but they will also bne saving the full-fat version for an RTX 4090 Ti or Titan equivalent card later down the line. The reason why comapnies usually start on the highest-end of cards is because they are able to then do something named “chip binning”. So, if a chip is made and doesn’t quite cut the mustard to become an RTX 4090, then it might be put into a pile for use later n life as an RTX 4080 Ti later down the line.