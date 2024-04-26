Tech

YouTube could roll out ads while videos are paused after “strong traction” in experiment

Anurag Singh
hand holding a phone with the YouTube logo on itUnsplash: @vmxhu

YouTube has been testing a new way to show you ads that appear when you pause your video, and it could be coming to a screen near you soon.

YouTube is at war against ad-blockers, and is simultaneously testing different ways to show ads to non-Premium subscribers. The company wants to expand its ad presence during video playback.

During Alphabet’s Q1 2024 earnings call, Philipp Schindler, a Senior Vice President at Google, shared results about an ad experiment they’ve been running on YouTube.

“In Q1, we saw strong traction from the introduction of a Pause Ads pilot on connected TVs. This is a new non-interruptive ad format that appears when users pause their organic content. Initial results show that Pause Ads are driving strong brand lift results and are commanding attention.”

Discussion about Pause Ads starts at 21:26

Schindler didn’t say when the pause ads will hit your devices, but if Google execs are happy with them, don’t be surprised if they start popping up soon.

YouTube started testing pause ads last year, as reported by Adweek. These ads will pop up as banners around the video and can be removed by hitting the “dismiss” button. They’re going to be pretty similar to the pause ads that Hulu introduced back in 2019.

The news comes after YouTube cracked down on third-party ad-blockers earlier this week, cautioning that “Viewers who are using these third-party apps may experience buffering issues or see the error ‘The following content is not available on this app’ when trying to watch a video.”

About The Author

Anurag Singh

Anurag is a Tech writer at Dexerto. He is an expert in laptops, smartphones, and wearables. Anurag has previously covered major brands like Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft. He's previously written for publications like Android Police, Neowin, MakeTechEasier, Gizmochina, and more. Get in touch at Anurag.singh@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked teaser in the Las Vegas Sphere
Tech
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: What to expect from the Summer event
Jitendra Soni
Image of players in Fallout 76 looking towards an explosion.
Fallout
Fallout 4 update nukes game launcher on Steam Deck
Rosalie Newcombe
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 next to render image of Z Fold 6
Tech
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Which foldable could be better?
Anurag Singh
Image showing three iPhones from different generations next to each other
Tech
iPhone user tricks Apple with EU DMA spoof for enhanced customization
Anurag Singh
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech