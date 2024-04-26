Ayaneo Pocket S price revealed as handheld finally launches

Ayaneo has launched pre-orders for its upcoming Ayaneo Pocket S handheld, which is set to start shipping from mid-May this year.

The Ayaneo Pocket S handheld’s existence as the first upcoming handheld to debut the Snapdragon G3x gen 2 chipset has been widely known for some time. But, What remained a mystery was the price we could expect to pay for the next Ayaneo handheld, which is set to go up against contenders like the Ayn Odin 2 and Razer Edge.

Ayaneo has launched the official Indiegogo campaign for the Pocket S, finally revealing the prices for every model. Posted on the official IndieGoGo page, the Ayaneo Pocket S starts at $479 for the 128 GB 1080p version and $509 for the 1440p Advance Edition equivalent.

Article continues after ad

Each model of the Pocket S comes with an early bird price available through the crowd-funding page, which knocks the price down to $399 and $439 respectively.

Ayaneo

Its price point is higher than other handhelds of its type. The Ayn Odin 2, another Android-based handheld, launched at a starting price of $299. A cost that’s considerably lower than even the cheapest early-bird offerings of the Pocket S. While the Ayn Odin 2 came equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, it could be the Ayaneo Pocket S’s Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 chipset in tow driving up the price.

Article continues after ad

The Ayaneo Pocket S isn’t just launching with a chipset set to boost high CPU and GPU speeds. In a press statement to Dexerto, Ayaneo stated the upcoming handheld is supported by a 6000mAh high-density battery, for long-lasting gaming sessions. While the Ayn Odin 2 has that beat, having an 8000mAh battery, the Pocket S appears to have the one-up where storage options are concerned.

Article continues after ad

The Ayn Odin 2 had a max storage of 512 GB, but the Ayaneo Pocket S will have 128 GB, 512 GB, and 1TB versions available for both the 1440p and 1080p models at launch. The 1440p model will also come decked out with a 6-inch ultra-retina IPS borderless mirror screen, paired with a CNC full-metal frame.

As of writing, the Ayaneo Pocket S IndieGoGo page has already reached its goal. Currently, the Ayaneo Pocket S has 223 backers and has raised over $133,116 of its $6,353 target. With its goal already achieved, you can expect the 1440p and 1080p editions of the Ayaneo Pocket S to start shipping from mid-May to late June.

Article continues after ad