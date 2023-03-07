AMD poised to showcase brand-new FSR update at GDC 2023

AMD has long since been lagging behind Nvidia in the Super Resolution horse race happening in the GPU market right now. But, that could all change as the company could lift the lid on FSR 3.0 at GDC 2023.

AMD is set to host a presentation at GDC on March 23, 2023, showcasing its suite of FidelityFX software. GDC is one of the most popular game developer conferences, and the company seems poised to announce new features in the FidelityFX lineup. Examples of features in FidelityFX include Contrast Adaptive Sharpening, or CAS, in addition to FidelityFX Super Resolution, also known as FSR. This was originally spotted by Lance Lee on Twitter.

Why FSR 3.0 is a big deal

Dexerto

FSR is one of the best pieces of GPU software that you can have, and has come in especially useful on devices like the Steam Deck. Though, its closest competitor, Nvidia’s DLSS, has outshined it since release. AMD is now looking to turn this around, presumably with what we expect will be the debut of FSR 3.0, which was also announced alongside the RX 7000 series graphics cards.

Should the technology bump performance of AMD games up, we also hope that it will also come to older devices. As previously mentioned, a new version of FSR that can be used for devices like the Steam Deck and Ayaneo 2 will be invaluable in making AMD’s integrated graphics propositions even stronger.

Super Resolution is the make-or-break factor for so many gamers, and it could be the reason why AMD’s next-gen offerings have not yet landed on the Steam Hardware Survey charts.

Though it’s unlikely that we’ll see any new GPUs from AMD, we still hope to see some exciting and fresh new announcements from Team Red, as it’s been all too quiet for too long on the GPU front as of late. For those looking to grab an AMD GPU, you can also get a free copy of The Last of Us Part 1, to boot.