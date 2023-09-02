Starfield players feel “stupid” after discovering fast travel outside menus

Starfield has been catching a fair bit of criticism for how necessary menus are for travelling around the galaxy. Still, players were shocked to discover that it’s entirely possible to fast travel to your next destination without needing a menu.

A massive part of Starfield‘s appeal is the ability for players to explore the stars and take their spaceship to discover yet unknown parts of the galaxy.

However, some players were left unsatisfied with the way travel works. The game forces players to work through a map menu with multiple tiers, resulting in frustration as players feel the game lacks immersion. Or, at least, that’s what many players thought.

As it turns out, it’s entirely possible to fast travel to new areas of the map using the scanner, all without having to navigate any of the menus. Though many players still dislike the game’s myriad loading screens and wish the experience was a bit more immersive, they were shocked to discover they were criticizing the game for something they could do the whole time.

Starfield players find out you can fast travel outside menus

To fast travel outside of the map menu, you open the scanner (default binding F on PC, LB on controller) and select the destination you’d like to go to.

An additional step is needed here in space that requires players to target their destination (E on PC, X on controller), but it’s still very possible to fast travel right from the cockpit.

Granted, this system isn’t perfect. Travelling to faraway galaxies will require skimming some menus, and it’s much easier to tell where you’re travelling to if you have a mission marked that requires you to go to that location. There’s also still a loading screen that kicks in when players travel, breaking some players’ immersion.

However, the fact of the matter is that there’s a feature in the game already that players have complained about not being there. This has left some wondering what else they may have missed.

“Was this explained anywhere in game?? Or am I stupid?” asked one Redditor. They were assured by someone else who said that many aspects of Starfield aren’t explained.

“You’re not stupid, I have noticed that there is a lot of this game that is not tutorialized. I generally prefer it this way (better to have less guidance than needing to tutorialize every hotkey, if you have to pick an extreme) but I definitely end up missing things like this. I’m glad I saw this post because it’s gonna make the game a lot more enjoyable.” replied another user.

While many were happy to learn about this feature, many others were frustrated that it wasn’t explained better.

“Starfield is terrible at teaching any and all of the quality of life stuff you could be doing. No wonder people are irked.” asserted one user.

While there are sure to be many features in Starfield that have yet to be discovered, there’s no doubt that many players feel as if the game’s mechanics weren’t properly explained to them and that their experience would be improved if the title was more forthcoming with this info.

