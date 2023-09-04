Starfield players amazed to find planets with multiple biomes compared to No Man’s Sky

Many players have started their space exploration journey in Starfield during the early access period. While the game features multiple biomes, one player has found a planet that houses a vast variety in multiple locations.

There’s no doubting how massive Starfield is, especially considering how many explorable planets it features. As you progress with the campaign, it’s quite easy to deviate from the main story in order to indulge in space exploration to uncover the unknown.

Starfield uses procedural generation. This means like most other open-world games, the planets will bound to have different biomes. However, whereas most games will have one biome per planet, one player has showcased the complexity of Starfield’s by showing off several very distinct locations on one planet.

Starfield players are impressed with a rare planet having six types of biomes

In the original Reddit post, the user found a planet that has six distinguishable biomes. The planet features regions with dense lush green flora, grasslands, flora of different colors, deserts, and rocky terrains.

Some other popular space exploration games like No Man’s Sky feature single-biome planets. However, coming across a planet as diverse as this one happens once in a blue moon, even for a game like Starfield. In the thread, a player commented, “I’ve never seen a NMS world with multiple biomes.”

Another player asked, “That’s pretty cool. It’s my main beef with most mainstream space scifi stuff where most planets are just single biomes. No fauna though?” To this, the user who posted commented, “There was plenty of fauna on this planet. I’m actually missing one. I can’t find it. It’s actually quite therapeutic exploring. The planets trying to find the flora and fauna as well as minerals to complete leave survey It. You also come across a bunch of cool things such as crashland ships that you can break into and claim as your own or science factories with hidden secrets and so much more.”

According to the user, the trick to finding beautiful planets is that “You have to find planets in the Goldilocks zone.” They further added, “It just depends on the system you warp into. Try to find a planet that’s not too far or too close to the sun.”

A player also suggested, “You can see the biomes on a planet by clicking on different zones of the planet after scanning it.” Another player discovered a trick while exploring where “If you land in between 2 biomes, that will mix together as well. I had snow in one spot and the forest area in another and it just looked like it meshed together perfectly.”

By looking at the discussion in the thread, one can come to the conclusion that Starfield is much more than following the storyline and the side quests. Exploring different planets can be beautiful and makes you wonder if there are any other planets out there in the universe, that is as diverse as Earth!