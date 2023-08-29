Starfield knocks critical darling Baldur’s Gate 3 off the top of Steam charts

Starfield has knocked off Baldur’s Gate 3 from the top of the Steam charts as hype for the Bethesda game reaches new highs.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has experienced a charmed run since its release in early August. The game has exploded onto the scene and will likely be talked about for years. It left a lasting impact on us, with Dexerto calling it one of the best RPGs ever made.

However, due to the relentless schedule of highly anticipated games coming out, the zeitgeist is already getting ready to shift from one massive RPG to another. Starfield is out this week and RPG players who haven’t found the 100+ hours to beat Larian’s game yet are about to have some complex choices on their hands.

That has already manifested too as Starfield has taken the #1 spot from Baldur’s Gate on the Steam top sellers chart. Baldur’s Gate 3 has enjoyed the position since launch, where it has sold exceptionally and had massive concurrent players around launch. However, it now seems Starfield is here to take its place.

Interestingly, this shows that people are still willing to buy their games, even when on Game Pass. Starfield will launch on the service next week on Xbox Series S|X and PC. That doesn’t seem to be stopping a lot of players who want to get early access on Friday. Or maybe, they just want to own the game, rather than lose access if they decide to stop subscribing to Game Pass.

RPG players have more great games to play than time

In a Reddit thread about Starfield taking the top spot, players have been talking about their joy at the state of RPGs right now. One user said: “It’s just so wonderful that we’ve got games like Starfield and BG3 coming out. My only real problem is not enough time to spend playing both…”

Another concurred saying: “This really is a great year as an RPG fan.”

They’re not wrong either. Between Final Fantasy 16, Diablo, Octopath Traveller 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Hogwarts Legacy, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and now Starfield, it really has been an unprecedented year of RPGs.

