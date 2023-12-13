Starfield: How to get Silent Runner ship

In the vast universe of Starfield, the Silent Runner stands out as a ship that offers a unique blend of cargo capacity, power, and resilience. Here’s everything you need to know about the Silent Runner in the game.

Starfield, Bethesda’s latest foray into the world of space RPGs, introduces players to a multitude of ships, each with its unique characteristics. Among these, the Silent Runner is a name that resonates with players seeking a balance between cargo space and defensive capabilities.

In this guide we’ve highlighted all of the ship’s features, how you can get it, and why it’s a game-changer for players in Starfield.

Whether you’re a seasoned pilot or new to the space trails, the Silent Runner promises to be an integral part of your journey, so here’s everything you need to know about it.

Contents

Bethesda The Silent Runner has impressive stats.

How to get Silent Runner in Starfield

The journey to acquiring the Silent Runner in the game starts at HopeTech, located in the quaint yet bustling Hopetown on the planet Polvo, nestled in the Valo star system.

A visit to HopeTech’s headquarters and a conversation with Inaya Rehman will set you on the path to owning this majestic ship. Be prepared to shell out 390,150 Credits, a sum that may seem steep but is a worthy investment for the capabilities the Silent Runner offers.

Silent Runner specifications and customization

The Silent Runner is classified as a Class-C ship in Starfield. It boasts a robust reactor power of 34, making it a powerhouse in its category. With a crew capacity of 5, this ship is tailor-made for those lengthy expeditions across the galaxy. Its gravitational jump capability of 29 LY ensures that no destination is too far.

Defense and offense are well-balanced in the Silent Runner. A shield strength of 975, coupled with no laser but substantial missile weapon strength (96) and a decent particle beam weapon strength (38), makes it a formidable presence in any skirmish. Moreover, its cargo hold capacity of 6,060 is a dream come true for traders and looters alike.

Bethesda The Silent Runner has balanced defensive and offensive abilities.

Upgrade Potential

What sets the Silent Runner apart is its potential for upgrades. Players can enhance its already impressive specs, adding more firepower or expanding the cargo hold. The ability to customize the Silent Runner to suit individual playstyles makes it a versatile choice for various missions.

The Silent Runner is a ship that offers a harmonious blend of utility, defense, and potential for customization. It’s a vessel that appeals to the ambitious trader, the intrepid explorer, and the savvy fighter.

Overall, the Silent Runner is more than just a ship; it’s a statement. It’s for those who don’t just travel but make an impact in every system they visit. Its impressive cargo capacity is a clear winner for players who gather resources or transport goods. Furthermore, its balanced offensive and defensive capabilities mean you’re not just carrying cargo; you’re protecting it too.

If you’re after more info to help you scour the stars and plant your own flag on Starfield’s sprawling galaxy, check out our other guides for the game.

