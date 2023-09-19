Hopetown is one of the many settlements in Starfield and it’s home to some useful locations including a place to upgrade your ship, so here’s exactly how you can get to Hometown in Bethesda’s latest RPG.

There are a lot of interesting places for players to visit in Starfield’s vast universe, from huge planets to smaller settlements and one of the most handy locations in the game is the settlement of Hopetown.

Article continues after ad

While it’s not the most expansive settlement in the stars, there’s a fair amount to do in Hopetown and it’s a particularly helpful location to land on if you’re looking to upgrade your ship or buy a new vehicle enterity.

Article continues after ad

Here’s exactly how you can get to Hopetown in Starfield, and everything you can do in the settlement.

Bethesda Hopetown can be found on Polvo in Starfield.

How to get to Hopetown in Starfield

Hopetown is located on Polvo in Starfield which is a planet in the Valo system.

Article continues after ad

You can get to the Valo system by grav-jumping North East from the Alpha Centauri system. The system is also a part of the Freestar Ranger’s space so if you choose to join the Rangers in Starfield, you’ll be able to travel to Hopetown directly simply by completing the group’s main questline.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Due to Valo being in Freestar Ranger space, if you visit Hopetown as a member of the Rangers you’ll be welcomed however, if you’ve racked up a bounty from the group at some point in the game, you’ll receive a less enthusiastic greeting. Therefore, you may want to either clear up the bounty before entering the Hopetown or simply watch your back while you’re there.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hopetown vendors & locations

Once you’ve arrived in Hopetown there are various locations available to visit where you can purchase new items, weapons, and equipment, or upgrade your all-important ship. A full rundown of the major locations in Hopetown can be found below:

HopeTech Ship Manufacturers factory – upgrade and purchase ships.

Ranger Station.

Pit Stop bar & restaurant – stock up on food and drink.

Best Defense vendor – purchase a variety of weapons and ammo.

Trade authority kiosk – buy and sell items for credits.

That’s how you can get to Hopetown in Starfield! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

Starfield all main story missions | All skills | All factions | All console commands | All difficulty levels explained | All achievements | All skill books | Level cap | How to remove bounty | How to fast travel | Easy XP | Easy credits | Best traits | How to get a house | How to mod weapons and equipment | How to assign your crew | How to add DLSS | How to pick locks | How to customize ship | How to dock ship | Where to sell items | Best movies like Starfield

Article continues after ad