Starfield explorer questions just how much there is to discover in the galaxy

One Starfield player finds themself disappointed as they question whether the exploration is as good as it could be.

Starfield has been in the hands of the public for a little over a month, giving players a look at Bethesda’s newest IP in 25 years.

There’s a lot to partake in, as the game offers a large experience full of outpost building, romance, and shipbuilding. Some incredible creations have come from the game, and many more are bound to come.

However, some players have found their experience to be a little more limited, especially regarding exploration.

Starfield player questions the game’s “infinite experience”

Leading up to its release, Bethesda aimed to create a massive entity with its latest title. “Skyrim in space,” as it was dubbed, with plenty of worlds to explore, people to meet, and an infinite galaxy full of secrets.

However, one player has focused solely on the exploration side of the game but has found it lackluster.

“I was looking forward to exploring space when I had time in the evenings after work and getting lost in the vastness of it all. But that vastness suddenly shrunk significantly when I discovered the same building,” Reddit user mammalia-rodentia describes.

They go on to mention that buildings and caves are built the same, with similar layouts in each one. For a game touted to be an infinite experience, it has left this player disheartened and without a desire to play.

Other users were quick to chime in and echo similar feelings.

“It’s that there is almost no random element in their layout or what you find. Once you recognise what a structure is you can start to learn the exact position of certain items. The skill book will be on the desk in the control room. You can find 2 digi picks on that shelf. There will be a weapon locker on the second floor.”

Others brought into question the game’s procedural generation and how it could’ve been used to solve this conundrum.

“We need the procedural generation more for the interiors more than we need it for generating landscape,” one player stated.

With five years of support in the pipeline, it seems a lot of Starfield players are hoping that will include, at a minimum, some interior redecoration.