Project New World codes (April 2022): How to get free XP, cash, & boosts in Roblox

Here are all the Project New World codes for April 2022, and what each unlocks in the action-adventure game within Roblox.

Like most other game worlds in Roblox, Project New World features regular promo codes for players to use, each unlocking special rewards. However, these codes are released sporadically and often expire after a certain amount of time within the game.

Below, we’ve compiled a full list of Roblox Project New World codes, and what each individual code unlocks. While we’ve listed the current, active codes, we’ve also kept track of the expired codes – this way, you’ll know when one is no longer in use.

Updated April 28, 2022, to confirm code validity.

Are there any active Project New World codes in April 2022?

There are currently 4 working codes available in Project New World as of April 2022. We’ll share any new additional promo codes in the table below, if and when they get added to the game.

Code Reward WowResetStats Redeem for Boost [email protected] Redeem for x2 XP, Stat Refund, Race Spin, & 25k Cash FreeRaceSpin Redeem for a free Race Spin DOUBLEXP Redeem for 2x XP for 30 Minutes

How to redeem codes

In order to redeem codes in the game, you’ll need to do the following:

Launch the game and select the main menu in the bottom-left corner.

in the bottom-left corner. In that menu, select the Twitter bird icon to open a new window.

icon to open a new window. From here, you can enter a code into the text box that appears.

into the text box that appears. Finally, press Redeem to activate the code and claim your reward.

You should now get a notification showing you what has been unlocked by the code.

All expired Project New World codes

Below you’ll find all of the expired codes and what each unlocked:

Code Reward 30KLIKES Redeem for a 2x XP and 2x Money boost FreeStatReset Redeem for a free Stat Reset

What are codes used for in Project New World?

Codes in Project New World are used to get in-game resources that help make things a little easier. Some of the rewards include, experience points, money boosts, and stat resets, each allowing you to purchase more in-game items to customize your character.

While codes often expire after a while, it’s always worth still trying older codes. You never know when one may work and net you a free reward. Some players still report success with older codes, but the older the code, the more unlikely this is.

That’s everything you need to know about redeeming codes in Project New World for April 2022!

