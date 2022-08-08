Roblox Project Slayers codes (August 2022): How to get free spins and XP

Trying out the newly popular Project Slayers but don’t want to struggle too much? Look no further than some of these Roblox Project Slayers codes to make your game a little easier.

Project Slayers is gaining popularity at an unprecedented rate. This is partly due to the exciting adventure mechanics but is primarily pointed at fans of Demon Slayers who have flocked to the game.

Essentially, you get to explore the beloved Demon Slayers universe, often fighting your way through tough challenges that can be even harder when you don’t have the right upgrades or abilities.

Thankfully, there’s a way to get hold of codes that will grant you the ability to quickly progress in Project Slayers. They change regularly so be sure to check back if you want to grab some more spins or experience.

Contents

Project Slayers codes in Roblox

Here are all the currently working codes for Project Slayers as of August 8, 2022.

Project Slayers codes Reward twittaspins 30 spins sCyth3Showcase! 15 spins 350Kupvotes!Breathing Resets your breath 350Kupvotes! Free spins

How to redeem Project Slayers codes in Roblox

raklaz / Roblox Corp. Put the code in carefully to avoid an Invalid Code.

Redeeming Project Slayers codes in Roblox can be a real challenge when you don’t know where to look. Thankfully, once you do, they’re relatively easy to put in. However, it should be noted that the codes are case-sensitive and therefore should be put in exactly as written or it will come up with an Invalid Code error.

Head to the Project Slayers main page on Roblox and launch the game Then, open up the menu which is usually done by pressing ‘M’ Next, click on the book icon That will bring up a box for you to type in. Put in the code and press Submit Code

All expired Project Slayers codes in 2022

These are all the currently expired codes that have been and gone. Once the working codes expire they will be moved here.

Expired codes Reward sorryforshutdowns! 10 free demon art spins and 254 free spins gettingthere! 25 clan spins FINALLYRELEASETIME! 15 clan spins, 120 XP, and 300 wen werebackup 20 Demon Art spins, 2,000 XP 200k+upvotestysm 50 clan spins, 30 demon art spins, and 1,000 free XP soryagainguys:V 75 free spins miniupdatedaily Free spins miniupdate Free spins shutdown! Free spins shutdownnumb2 Free spins 300klikes! Free spins anotherdayanothershutdown Daily spin and free spins lastcode?lol Free spins

What are Project Slayers codes used for in Roblox?

Unlike many other Roblox codes, this doesn’t really focus on giving you upgrades or buffs. Instead, it helps you progress and enables you to gain the spins and XP to level you up and give you the ability to improve your character.

Wen is essentially the money system used in Project Slayers and can be earned normally through work or fighting bandits and other enemies. Such work and battles will also grant you experience to level up.

The spins themselves will help you get powerful weapons, clothes, and other items to help the struggle many will meet at the beginning of the game. The codes make starting this PvP game much easier.

That’s all the codes we have for Roblox’s Project Slayers at the moment. This will be updated any time another code is released so be sure to check back.

In the meantime, why not check out our Roblox hub for more news, guides, and codes? Or, try out some of these:

GPO codes in Roblox | SharkBite Roblox codes | Shindo Life codes | Honkai Impact codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Muscle Legends codes | Anime Dimensions codes | Bee Swarm Simulator codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | One Piece Millennium 3 codes | Star Stable codes | Roblox King Legacy codes | Free Robux