Roblox Project Mugetsu codes (April 2023): Free rerolls, spins & more

Fans of the hit anime series Bleach can now bring their passion for battle to Roblox Experiences thanks to Project Mugetsu. Players need a certain number of rerolls and spins to max out their character and claim victory. A simpler way to get these valuable resources is to redeem these codes in April 2023.

As its name implies, Project Mugetsu (PM) is a Roblox Experience that’s heavily influenced by the popular anime series Bleach. Just like in the show, players must engage in conflict with one another in order to advance in the game and ultimately become the strongest character.

Article continues after ad

Project Mugetsu is one of the top anime-based games on Roblox alongside Anime Dimensions, My Hero Mania, and so on that players seem to enjoy.

As soon as you’ve made your character and selected your race, you may start the game and find yourself in the middle of a flurry of fist-fighting adventures. Aside from that, you’ll be fighting creatures and gaining abilities to use in battle to increase your chances of success.

Article continues after ad

However, when things get rough, you might want to use special codes to obtain some free goodies that will aid you on your quest to become the server’s most powerful player.

Here’s a list of working and expired Roblox codes for Project Mugetsu in April 2023.

Contents

Roblox Project Mugetsu lets players customize their own avatar in the style of Bleach.

Working Roblox Project Mugetsu Codes in April 2023

Here’s a list of working Project Mugetsu Codes:

Code Items 40KLIKES 15 Spins on select slot and Ability Rerolls SHUTDOWNABILITYREROLL Shikai/Res Reroll EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN 30 Mins EXP boost, 30 Mins Mastery boost, 30 Spins 35KLIKES 50 Spins on one slot SORRYITSEXPENSIVE 2x Gold for 2 hours ABILITYREROLLONE Free Reroll ABILITYREROLLTWO Free Reroll ABILITYREROLLTHREE Free Reroll ABILITYREROLLFOUR Free Reroll RESETRACE Free Reset 20KLIKES Reset Shikai (Use as a Soul Reaper) 15KLIKES 30 Mins Mastery Boost 10KLIKES 30 Mins Mastery Boost 100KMEMBERS Reset Resurrección (Use as a Hollow) SHUTDOWNSPINS 25 Spins EXPLOITFIXES 15 Spins in each slot with 2x EXP RELEASE 15 Spins in each slot with 2x EXP SORRYFORSHUTDOWN 30 Mins 2x Mastery, 30 Mins 2x EXP, and 30 Spins on each slot

Expired Roblox Project Mugetsu Codes in April 2023

As of April 2023, there are no expired Codes in Project Mugetsu. You can use all the previous codes listed above to redeem the corresponding rewards in Roblox.

Article continues after ad

However, as soon as a code is no longer valid, we’ll update this article to reflect that.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Roblox Players can enter and redeem a code in this window

How to redeem Project Mugetsu Codes in Roblox

To redeem a working code from the list above in Project Mugetsu in Roblox, follow these simple steps:

Open Project Mugetsu on Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device. Navigate your way into the Main Menu of the game. Once there, enter a working code in the Insert Code box from the list above. Press the Redeem button to redeem the code. And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above as they are case-sensitive.

Popular among players, Roblox’s Project Mugetsu codes grant access to an array of resources that are useful for becoming the most powerful player in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.

Article continues after ad

But there you have it – everything you need to know about Project Mugetsu codes in Roblox for April 2023.

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

The best Roblox games to play in 2022 | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Muscle Legends codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | One Piece Millennium 3 codes Roblox music codes | Ro Ghoul codes