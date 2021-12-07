Coin Master is a hugely popular mobile game and if you’re looking for a way to get free spins or free coins, then you’ve come to the right place.

Moon Active’s Coin Master is all about building a village and attacking neighbors, both of which are done with coins.

To get coins, you need to spin the slot machine and collect the rewards. You only get a set amount of spins each day but there are ways to get extra ones completely free.

How to get free spins in Coin Master

There are multiple ways to earn free spins in Coin Master and new opportunities pop up practically every day. Some of these methods will reward more often than others, so it’s worth looking around at each.

Follow Coin Master on social media

By far, the best way to earn free spins is to follow Coin Master on Facebook or Twitter. Every day Moon Active will provide links you can use to unlock free spins and coins.

This is an easy way to keep the spins or coins flowing for free and is definitely the most profitable of the methods listed here.

Invite friends to Coin Master

Each time a friend you invite joins Coin Master you’ll receive 40 free spins, which isn’t bad at all. Of course, this requires you to have friends who are willing to play, which makes it less reliable than using social media links.

Similar to Pokemon Go, friends can also send you gifts each day which contains one free spin per friend. So, the more friends you have, the more gifts you can collect.

Watch video ads

You can get a certain amount of free spins in Coin Master by watching video ads too. If you go to the slot machine screen and hit the “spin energy” button on the bottom right, you can watch ads and earn spins for doing so.

If you don’t see it, you’ve run out of free spins you can get through ads for the day.

Level up your Coin Master Village

Each time you level up your village, you’ll receive a ton of free spins. However, upgrading requires a bunch of gold which you can only get from spins. So while the rewards are great, this isn’t a method you can rely on all the time.

Take part in events

Every so often Coin Master will have seasonal or special events in the game and these are fantastic ways to stock up on free skins. While on the slot machine page, look at the top right. Any buttons appearing beneath the menu icon is an event. Tap on one and you’ll see what each one requires for free spins.

Earn Coin Master spins by spinning

Finally, you can also earn free spins just by spinning the slot machine. If you’re lucky enough to get three spin energy symbols in a row during a spin, you’ll be rewarded with a ton of free spins. Depending on how generous lady luck is feeling, this could even net you more free spins than most of the other methods above.