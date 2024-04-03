World Defenders codes (April 2024): Free Gems

Defend your bases with our active World Defenders codes featuring free gems, coins, and more. Here are all the working and expired codes for April 2024.

World Defenders is a fun tower defense game with tons of new characters with unique abilities. In this Roblox experience, like many TD games, you must defend your base against waves of enemies. And as you progress, you will need stronger heroes.

To help you get the best units, we have a list of all the active World Defenders codes with free gems and cash. With these resources, you will easily clear new worlds and reach the top of the leaderboard in no time.

Roblox / Spectral Roblox Collect new heroes with redeem codes.

Are there any World Defenders codes? (April 2024)

At the moment, there are no active World Defender codes. But make sure you check back soon for new codes.

How to redeem World Defenders codes?

Using codes in World Defenders is quite easy. Simply follow the following steps:

Go to the official World Defenders page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Click on the Codes button on the bottom left corner of the screen.

Enter the code in the box.

Hit Verify to get your free rewards.

Can’t use codes? Make sure you enter them as they are mentioned as they are case-sensitive.

Roblox / Spectral Roblox Tap on the button next to the Settings cog icon.

List of expired codes

COSMO – Free 100 Cosmic Gems

– Free 100 Cosmic Gems COBRA – Free 150 Coins

– Free 150 Coins TIKTOK1000 – Free 100 Gems

– Free 100 Gems AGIFT – Free 100 Gems

– Free 100 Gems CHRISTMAS – Free 100 Arctic Gems

– Free 100 Arctic Gems 150K – Free 150 Gems

– Free 150 Gems NOTIGANG – Free 100 Gems

– Free 100 Gems TWEETTWEET – Free 50 Gems

– Free 50 Gems TWITTER1 – Free 50 Gems

– Free 50 Gems FREEMONEY – Free 100 Gems

– Free 100 Gems COINRAIN – Free 150 Gems

– Free 150 Gems YAY – Free 25 Gems

– Free 25 Gems 125K – Free 100 Coins

– Free 100 Coins 100K – Free 100 Coins

– Free 100 Coins SQUIDDOLL21 – Get 200 Gems

– Get 200 Gems BOO2 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards BOO – Free Coins

What are World Defenders codes?

Codes in World Defenders offer free in-game rewards like Gems and Coins. There are no active codes currently, but the developers release new codes during events and with new milestones. So make sure you check back regularly.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about World Defenders codes for April 2024.

