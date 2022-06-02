World Zero codes in Roblox (June 2022) – How to get free Crystals & more

World Zero codes in Roblox can help you to redeem free Crystals and items, so here’s all the currently available codes and claim the rewards.

World Zero is a Roblox-based experience that continues to grow in popularity. The game is an action adventure experience in which players need to beat tough bosses to progress into the next world. As with other games created within in Roblox, World Zero gives players have access to promo codes to help spice up gameplay and unlock free Crystals and clothing items.

Codes in the game are released periodically and expire after a while, he’s a list of all the active codes in World Zero. We’ll also keep track of all the expired codes, so you can see which ones are still likely to work.

Updated June 2, 2022, to add new codes.

Are there any active World Zero codes in Roblox? (June 2022)

There are currently 2 active World Zero codes that players can claim as of June 2, 2022, which we’ve listed below.

Make sure to check back weekly, as we’ll be sure to update you as soon as more are made available. When tested in-game, some of these codes say “you have already used this code!” upon using them, so we have kept them in the below table in the chance that they still work for you:

Code Items 400KLIKES Free Crystals 150MILPARTYY Free Crystals

How to redeem World Zero codes

Redeeming these codes in-game is super easy to do, and all you need to do is follow this short list of steps:

Launch the game.

Press ‘ M ‘ on the keyboard to open the Options menu.

‘ on the keyboard to open the Scroll down to the Codes option.

Select Codes, then enter the active code into the text box that appears.

into the text box that appears. Press ‘Submit‘ and claim your reward.

All expired World Zero codes in 2022

Here’s a full list of all the expired World Zero codes in Roblox and the rewards that each previously unlocked:

Code Reward HOLIDAY2021 150 Free Crystals FAVMILLION Free Crystals 150MILPARTY Free Crystals 400KLIKES Free Crystals 100MILPARTY 100 Free Crystals APRILFOOLS Free pet BLUE Free shirt

What are World Zero codes used for?

Codes in the game are essentially a fun way of providing players with access to free rewards. These provide players with the opportunity to unlock Crystals and in game items like clothing.

Both can be farmed within the game, but codes allow players to get them without effort. This is why it’s always worth checking back to see if new codes have been added to enhance the experience, or simply make it easier.

It’s also sometimes worth trying expired World Zero codes too – as sometimes they’ve been quietly reactivated!

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about World Zero codes in June 2022.

