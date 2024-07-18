Anime World Tower Defense codes (July 2024)Lazy Cat Studio / Screenshot captured by Dexerto
Anime World Tower Defense codes are the best way to grab awesome rewards like puzzle pieces, gold and reroll tokens.
Similar to ASTD, this Roblox tower defense title features various anime characters, like Goku, Naruto, and more, as units. All you have to do is place them strategically around the map and watch them wreak havoc on the enemies.
However, the strongest units are rare and you need loads of spins to summon them. This is where you can use AWTD codes to get more spins.
Active Anime World Tower Defense rewards
There are two available codes that we’ve checked to be working in-game as of July 18, 2024.
|Code
|Items
|MusclePower (NEW)
|3,000 Puzzle Pieces
50 Reroll Tokens
|PhantomLeaderWhere
|5450 Puzzle Pieces
55 Reroll Tokens
How to redeem codes
Once you’re in the game, redeeming codes is quite simple:
- Tap the Settings button on the left side of the screen.
- Scroll down to find the ‘Put the code here’ box as shown in the image.
- Type or paste a code from the list above in the box.
- Hit Enter on your keyboard to get your free rewards.
The codes are case-sensitive so make sure you enter them in the exact same case as shown above. Similar to other Roblox codes, you can only claim each code once.
List of expired codes
You will find all the expired codes in this section
|Code
|Item
|150kFav
|1500 Puzzle Pieces
3 Miracle Shards
150 Reroll Tokens
|125MVisit
|12,500 Puzzle Pieces
3 Miracle Shards
125 Reroll Tokens
|SubToBlamSpot
|1,500 Puzzle Pieces
|SubToKingLuffy
|1,500 Puzzle Pieces
|100MVisit
|10,000 Puzzle Pieces
5 Miracle Shard
Exclusive Skin (lvl 50+)
|SwordMaster
|3,000 Puzzle Pieces
25 Reroll Tokens
|MicaaPeemSoReal
|10,000 Puzzle Pieces
10 Cursed Dolls
5 Miracle Shards
What are Anime World Tower Defense codes used for?
Codes in this game offer free rewards like Puzzle Pieces, Reroll Tokens, Miracle Shards, Gold, and more. While you can complete quests and storylines to collect these items, using codes is the easiest way.
Items like Reroll Tokens and Miracle Shards are used to summon strong characters with devastating attacks. These units alone act like a fortress and defend your base once you set them down and upgrade them. Other items can be used to give them boosts by evolving them.
