Anime World Tower Defense codes (July 2024)

Anime World Tower Defense codes are the best way to grab awesome rewards like puzzle pieces, gold and reroll tokens.

Similar to ASTD, this Roblox tower defense title features various anime characters, like Goku, Naruto, and more, as units. All you have to do is place them strategically around the map and watch them wreak havoc on the enemies.

However, the strongest units are rare and you need loads of spins to summon them. This is where you can use AWTD codes to get more spins.

Active Anime World Tower Defense rewards

There are two available codes that we’ve checked to be working in-game as of July 18, 2024.

Code Items MusclePower (NEW) 3,000 Puzzle Pieces

50 Reroll Tokens PhantomLeaderWhere 5450 Puzzle Pieces

55 Reroll Tokens

How to redeem codes

Once you’re in the game, redeeming codes is quite simple:

Tap the Settings button on the left side of the screen.

button on the left side of the screen. Scroll down to find the ‘Put the code here’ box as shown in the image.

Lazy Cat Studio / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

Type or paste a code from the list above in the box.

Hit Enter on your keyboard to get your free rewards.

The codes are case-sensitive so make sure you enter them in the exact same case as shown above. Similar to other Roblox codes, you can only claim each code once.

List of expired codes

You will find all the expired codes in this section

Code Item 150kFav 1500 Puzzle Pieces

3 Miracle Shards

150 Reroll Tokens 125MVisit 12,500 Puzzle Pieces

3 Miracle Shards

125 Reroll Tokens SubToBlamSpot 1,500 Puzzle Pieces SubToKingLuffy 1,500 Puzzle Pieces 100MVisit 10,000 Puzzle Pieces

5 Miracle Shard

Exclusive Skin (lvl 50+) SwordMaster 3,000 Puzzle Pieces

25 Reroll Tokens MicaaPeemSoReal 10,000 Puzzle Pieces

10 Cursed Dolls

5 Miracle Shards

What are Anime World Tower Defense codes used for?

Codes in this game offer free rewards like Puzzle Pieces, Reroll Tokens, Miracle Shards, Gold, and more. While you can complete quests and storylines to collect these items, using codes is the easiest way.

Lazy Cat Studio / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

Items like Reroll Tokens and Miracle Shards are used to summon strong characters with devastating attacks. These units alone act like a fortress and defend your base once you set them down and upgrade them. Other items can be used to give them boosts by evolving them.

