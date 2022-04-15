Anime Mania codes (April 2022): How to get free gems & gold in Roblox

Anime Mania codes in Roblox can be used to claim Gems and Gold to build your own roster of characters from various animated TV shows, so keep reading to find out everything to know about redeeming these codes in April 2022.

The Roblox-based Anime Mania experience by Anime Legends Studios features a whole array of popular characters from animated shows and movies. Inspired by other popular titles such as Ani-Blox Legends and All Star Tower Defense, Anime Mania is arguably one of the most enjoyable games available in Roblox.

However, each of these characters has to be unlocked using Gems, and although you can choose to grind through the game for them, the entire process of doing so is fairly lengthy.

That is where these codes are essential, and while you won’t be receiving an infinite amount of Gems, you will be able to boost your overall progression. With that being said, let’s dive in and check out all the active and expired codes for Anime Mania in April 2022.

Anime Mania codes in Roblox (April 2022)

As of April 15, 2022, there is only one active code for Anime Mania, which has been checked and is currently confirmed to be working.

The developers previously announced that new code releases have been halted, but with the game consistently receiving new updates, we will make sure to update our list if and when new codes are made available.

Codes Rewards IFOLLOWEDYOU 50 Gems and 100 Gold

How to redeem Anime Mania codes in Roblox

To redeem your Anime Mania codes in Roblox, follow these short steps below to earn your free rewards:

Head over to the official Driving Empire page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Once in the game, click on the ‘ Codes’ button located on the bottom left of the screen .

button located on the . Type your codes in the dialog window that pops up on your screen and click on ‘Submit‘ to redeem your rewards.

Full list of expired codes

Codes Rewards atlastZerO Gems and Gold Miracle 650 Gems and Gold Dessi 750 Gems and Gold Aricku 500 Gems and Gold SPGBlackStar 500 Gems EtherealMiracool 500 Gems and Gold 100K! 1,000 Gems and 3,000 Gold maruto2? 600 Gems and 1,000 Gold OFFSM00K 350 Gems and 1,000 Gold OffMeno 1,000 Gems OffClam Gems and Gold 100MILVISITS 1,500 Gems and 10,000 Gold TWITTERYES 500 Gems STRESSTEST 450 Gems and Gold Star 625 Gems and 1,000 Gold HUNTER X HUNTER UPDATE 500 Gems

What are Anime Mania codes used for in Roblox?

As you can see from the lists above, codes are known for providing Gems and Gold as rewards. Both of these resources have a direct influence on your in-game progression and growth and can be used in building your anime roster.

Although active codes are the quickest method to claim Gems and Gold in Anime Mania, there are several other methods that you can be using to maximize how many you’re getting. Some of the other methods to claim Gems and Gold are in-game Achievements, Raids, daily rewards, and even the AFK Chamber.

Apart from that, you should keep an eye out on the game’s official Roblox page in case there’s ever a downtime. Developers can often choose to provide players with a one-off reward in cases of lost time.

With that being said, Anime Mania features some of the most popular characters from anime shows such as Naruto, One Piece, Bleach, Dragon Ball, and many more. Needless to say, is it definitely a must-try game for every anime fan.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Anime Mania codes in Roblox for April 2022.

