Best Roblox music codes (January 2022) – How to redeem song IDs

Roblox music codes allow you to enter song IDs to play some of your favorite music in-game, so here are all of the best codes that you need to know in January 2022.
Roblox music codes allow for certain music tracks to be played during gameplay by entering certain song IDs. There are lots of different ones to choose from in the game, with the list occasionally being updated with even more songs IDs and music codes to play.
Here’s a list of updated songs IDs and how to input the codes in Roblox to help you skip straight to that favorite song of yours in no time.
Advertisement
Contents
- How to redeem song IDs in Roblox
- Roblox music codes for 2021
- What are music codes and song IDs in Roblox?
Best Roblox music codes for 2022
Here are all of the latest music codes that players can use to listen to a song in January 2022:
|Artist–Song
|Code
|Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
|7202579511
|Tones and I – Bad Child
|5315279926
|Everybody Loves An Outlaw – I See Red
|5808184278
|Frank Ocean – Chanel
|1725273277
|Kali Uchis – Telepatia
|6403599974
|Nya! Arigato
|6441347468
|Lil Nas X – Industry Baby
|7253841629
|BTS – Butter
|6844912719
|BTS – Fake Love
|1894066752
|Dua Lipa – Levitating
|6606223785
|Illijah – On My Way
|249672730
|Chikatto Chika Chika
|5937000690
|Casi – No Limit
|748726200
|Kim Dracula (Lady Gaga) – Paparazzi
|6177409271
|Doja Cat – Say So
|521116871
|Tesher – Jalebi Baby
|6463211475
|Capone – Oh No
|5253604010
|Clairo – Sofia
|5760198930
|2Pac – Life Goes On
|186317099
|Boney M – Rasputin
|5512350519
|Royal & the Serpent – Overwhelmed
|5595658625
|Tina Turner – What’s Love Got to Do with It
|5145539495
|Baby Bash ft. Frankie J – Suga Suga
|225150067
|Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me
|6159978466
|Studio Killers – Jenny
|63735955004
|Laffy Taffy
|5478866871
|Billie Eilish – Ocean Eyes
|1321038120
|Billie Eilish – My Future
|5622020090
How to use song IDs and music codes in Roblox
To use your favorite music code in Roblox, simply follow these steps:
- Make sure that you own a Boombox and are in a Boombox-enabled world.
- Equip the Boombox item and interact with it.
- A text box will appear.
- Enter the corresponding song code, and your music will start to play!
In some Roblox worlds, however, you’ll only be able to play music through the radio. This is also only available as part of a paid Game Pass and is fully dependant on the world you wish to play in. This also means the Game Pass prices vary, as each is determined by that particular world’s creator.
- Read More: Roblox promo codes
Once you get access to the radio, you’ll be able to enter the song IDs in the same manner as you’re able to with the Boombox.
Advertisement
What are music codes and song IDs in Roblox?
Simply put, music codes allow users to input certain song IDs in the game to listen to a particular track. Featuring everything from Billie Eilish, to Taylor Swift, and BTS – there’s something for everyone to check out.
So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Roblox music codes and song IDs.
For more Roblox tips, tricks, and promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:
The best scary Roblox games | Roblox promo codes | How to drop items | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | Bee Swarm codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Warframe codes | Muscle Legends codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Slayers Unleashed codes | Shindo Life codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | How many people play Roblox? | All Star Tower Defense codes
Advertisement