 Best Roblox music codes (January 2022) - How to redeem song IDs - Dexerto
Best Roblox music codes (January 2022) – How to redeem song IDs

Published: 29/Nov/2021 13:41 Updated: 6/Jan/2022 17:11

by Sam Smith
Roblox music codes
Roblox

Roblox music codes allow you to enter song IDs to play some of your favorite music in-game, so here are all of the best codes that you need to know in January 2022.

Roblox music codes allow for certain music tracks to be played during gameplay by entering certain song IDs. There are lots of different ones to choose from in the game, with the list occasionally being updated with even more songs IDs and music codes to play.

Here’s a list of updated songs IDs and how to input the codes in Roblox to help you skip straight to that favorite song of yours in no time.

Contents

Boombox roblox
Roblox
Listen to your favorite tracks in Roblox with these music codes.

Best Roblox music codes for 2022

Here are all of the latest music codes that players can use to listen to a song in January 2022:

Artist–Song Code
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits 7202579511
Tones and I – Bad Child 5315279926
Everybody Loves An Outlaw – I See Red 5808184278
Frank Ocean – Chanel 1725273277
Kali Uchis – Telepatia 6403599974
Nya! Arigato 6441347468
Lil Nas X – Industry Baby 7253841629
BTS – Butter 6844912719
BTS – Fake Love 1894066752
Dua Lipa – Levitating 6606223785
Illijah – On My Way 249672730
Chikatto Chika Chika 5937000690
Casi – No Limit 748726200
Kim Dracula (Lady Gaga) – Paparazzi 6177409271
Doja Cat – Say So 521116871
Tesher – Jalebi Baby 6463211475
Capone – Oh No 5253604010
Clairo – Sofia 5760198930
2Pac – Life Goes On 186317099
Boney M – Rasputin 5512350519
Royal & the Serpent – Overwhelmed 5595658625
Tina Turner – What’s Love Got to Do with It 5145539495
Baby Bash ft. Frankie J – Suga Suga 225150067
Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me 6159978466
Studio Killers – Jenny 63735955004
Laffy Taffy 5478866871
Billie Eilish – Ocean Eyes 1321038120
Billie Eilish – My Future 5622020090

How to use song IDs and music codes in Roblox

To use your favorite music code in Roblox, simply follow these steps:

  • Make sure that you own a Boombox and are in a Boombox-enabled world.
  • Equip the Boombox item and interact with it.
  • A text box will appear.
  • Enter the corresponding song code, and your music will start to play!

In some Roblox worlds, however, you’ll only be able to play music through the radio. This is also only available as part of a paid Game Pass and is fully dependant on the world you wish to play in. This also means the Game Pass prices vary, as each is determined by that particular world’s creator.

Once you get access to the radio, you’ll be able to enter the song IDs in the same manner as you’re able to with the Boombox.

What are music codes and song IDs in Roblox?

Simply put, music codes allow users to input certain song IDs in the game to listen to a particular track. Featuring everything from Billie Eilish, to Taylor Swift, and BTS – there’s something for everyone to check out.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Roblox music codes and song IDs.

For more Roblox tips, tricks, and promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:

