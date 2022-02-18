 Mobile Legends: Adventure codes (February 2022) - How to get free Diamonds & Summon Scrolls - Dexerto
Mobile Legends: Adventure codes (February 2022) – How to get free Diamonds & Summon Scrolls

Published: 18/Feb/2022 9:13

by Titas Khan
art for mobile legends: adventure
Moonton

Mobile Legends: Adventure codes are a nifty little way of getting free Diamonds and Summon Scrolls in this role-playing game. Check out the entire list to find out everything you can claim for free in February 2022.

Mobile Legends: Adventure is a fairly simple RPG, and the addition of redeemable codes makes it even simpler. Featuring characters from the popular mobile MOBA, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Adventure presents a story-based idle-RPG experience along with the option of playing online.

With over 25 active codes currently available, players can claim a bunch of free rewards which range from Diamonds and Summon Scrolls to Monthly Pass coupons and Battle Points. Without further ado, let’s dive in and check out all the codes that the game has to offer.

Contents

poster for mobile legends adventure
Moonton
Mobile Legends: Adventure codes will give you a massive boost in the game.

Mobile Legends: Adventure codes (February 2022)

Below is a list of all the currently active codes for the RPG. All of these codes have been checked in-game as of February 18, 2022.

With 29 codes currently available, more free rewards such as Diamonds and Battle Points might be made available soon. so make sure to check back in a few days if you’re looking for more:

Code Rewards
GU4PRS 1000 Diamonds
Z9D9A622288 1000 Diamonds, 10 Premium Summon Scrolls, and 500 Advance Essence
K54G8B 500 Diamonds
PTFCPC22289 500 Diamonds
L2WGN8 500 Diamonds
QR2GYJ 500 Diamonds
MLA9453 777 Diamonds, 2 Premium Summon Scrolls, and 100,000 Battle Points
WJDZ7G2227D Chest with a random reward
WS8DYD22286 500 Diamonds
VANOSS415 300 Diamonds
XMASFUN689 1000 Diamonds and 10 Premium Summon Scrolls
MBZHQ5 1000 Diamonds
HJPHU222277 500 Diamonds
TNEEY822275 500 Diamonds
CUNZJZ22274 500 Advance Essence, 10 Premium Summon Scrolls, and 1 Monthly Pass Coupon
6OQGJ7 500 Diamonds
8TKYE8
03PSBH 400 Diamonds
MLAISFIRE
MLAISLIT
MLAXMPL
SZYP34
DPW4TB
CGUNBA22264
BFU77C22263
KB7LF7 500 Diamonds
5TS2JD22262 500 Diamonds
DKMEQF2225W 500 Diamonds
TBBVUA 500 Diamonds

How to redeem Mobile Legends: Adventure codes?

Unlike most other mobile games, Mobile Legends: Adventure has a different process for redeeming codes. That being said, claiming them is still quite a simple process.

Here’s how you can get it done in a few short steps:

  • Launch Mobile Legends: Adventure on your device.
  • Head over to the Event page and then click on the Notice Board icon at the bottom of the screen.
  • Following that, you’ll have to click on the Redeem CD Key option.
  • Paste the code by copying it from the list above and click on the Confirm button to redeem the rewards.
art portraying miya from mobile legends adventure
Moonton
Mobile Legends: Adventure codes can expire at any point in time, make sure to redeem them as soon as you can.

Full list of expired codes

All the codes listed below have been tested as expired and none of them bear any rewards. We will keep updating this list as more codes from the active list make their way over.

Code Rewards
888888
AKAKURO77
5WYYQZ
XSGXZJ
SUMMER777
HOTMLA
U6PTKZ2224V
R3Z428
AKAKURO77
MLAFBFAN
MLA1YEAR
MLAFBGO
888888
MQS9SE
M6GUU5
00NATAN00
MLMLA0908
549DNS2223W
6MTDUW2223W
2QL6WU
GJ4HUF
EV4UTW2223U
47BWK42223S
T6J3GG2223R
HVXFZM2223Q
MLAXMAS
MLAREDDIT
MLADISCORD
MLAIG500K
SJOBY3
VMNFZA22248
47BWK42223S
8G763N22239
AU5ZWR2223J
EV4UTW2223U
HV4K4V2223K
HVXFZM2223Q
MLA1YEAR
MLADISCORD
MLAFBGO
MLAHPBD1
MLAIG500K
MLAISFIRE
MLAREDDIT
MLAXMAS
MLMLA0908
SUKNBJ2223M
T6J3GG2223R

Where to find more codes?

New codes for Mobile Legends: Adventure is often released on the game’s official Facebook handle. Apart from that, you can add a bookmark to this page and check back regularly for updates.

What are Mobile Legends: Adventure codes used for?

As you can see from the list of active codes, most codes are used for redeeming from a variety of in-game resources. This allows you to progress through the fairly idle RPG without having to go through multiple hassles for resources.

Most of the resources available from these codes include Diamonds, Premium Summon Scrolls, Advance Essence, and Battle Pass benefits. Considering everything that is available from these codes, it is highly advised for you to redeem them as soon as you can before they are transferred into the pool of expired codes.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Mobile Legends: Adventure codes for February 2022.

