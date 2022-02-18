Mobile Legends: Adventure codes (February 2022) – How to get free Diamonds & Summon Scrolls

Mobile Legends: Adventure codes are a nifty little way of getting free Diamonds and Summon Scrolls in this role-playing game. Check out the entire list to find out everything you can claim for free in February 2022.

Mobile Legends: Adventure is a fairly simple RPG, and the addition of redeemable codes makes it even simpler. Featuring characters from the popular mobile MOBA, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Adventure presents a story-based idle-RPG experience along with the option of playing online.

With over 25 active codes currently available, players can claim a bunch of free rewards which range from Diamonds and Summon Scrolls to Monthly Pass coupons and Battle Points. Without further ado, let’s dive in and check out all the codes that the game has to offer.

Contents

Mobile Legends: Adventure codes (February 2022)

Below is a list of all the currently active codes for the RPG. All of these codes have been checked in-game as of February 18, 2022.

With 29 codes currently available, more free rewards such as Diamonds and Battle Points might be made available soon. so make sure to check back in a few days if you’re looking for more:

Code Rewards GU4PRS 1000 Diamonds Z9D9A622288 1000 Diamonds, 10 Premium Summon Scrolls, and 500 Advance Essence K54G8B 500 Diamonds PTFCPC22289 500 Diamonds L2WGN8 500 Diamonds QR2GYJ 500 Diamonds MLA9453 777 Diamonds, 2 Premium Summon Scrolls, and 100,000 Battle Points WJDZ7G2227D Chest with a random reward WS8DYD22286 500 Diamonds VANOSS415 300 Diamonds XMASFUN689 1000 Diamonds and 10 Premium Summon Scrolls MBZHQ5 1000 Diamonds HJPHU222277 500 Diamonds TNEEY822275 500 Diamonds CUNZJZ22274 500 Advance Essence, 10 Premium Summon Scrolls, and 1 Monthly Pass Coupon 6OQGJ7 500 Diamonds 8TKYE8 – 03PSBH 400 Diamonds MLAISFIRE – MLAISLIT – MLAXMPL – SZYP34 – DPW4TB – CGUNBA22264 – BFU77C22263 – KB7LF7 500 Diamonds 5TS2JD22262 500 Diamonds DKMEQF2225W 500 Diamonds TBBVUA 500 Diamonds

How to redeem Mobile Legends: Adventure codes?

Unlike most other mobile games, Mobile Legends: Adventure has a different process for redeeming codes. That being said, claiming them is still quite a simple process.

Here’s how you can get it done in a few short steps:

Launch Mobile Legends: Adventure on your device.

Head over to the Event page and then click on the Notice Board icon at the bottom of the screen.

and then click on the at the bottom of the screen. Following that, you’ll have to click on the Redeem CD Key option .

. Paste the code by copying it from the list above and click on the Confirm button to redeem the rewards.

Full list of expired codes

All the codes listed below have been tested as expired and none of them bear any rewards. We will keep updating this list as more codes from the active list make their way over.

Code Rewards 888888 – AKAKURO77 – 5WYYQZ – XSGXZJ – SUMMER777 – HOTMLA – U6PTKZ2224V – R3Z428 – AKAKURO77 – MLAFBFAN – MLA1YEAR – MLAFBGO – 888888 – MQS9SE – M6GUU5 – 00NATAN00 – MLMLA0908 – 549DNS2223W – 6MTDUW2223W – 2QL6WU – GJ4HUF – EV4UTW2223U – 47BWK42223S – T6J3GG2223R – HVXFZM2223Q – MLAXMAS – MLAREDDIT – MLADISCORD – MLAIG500K – SJOBY3 – VMNFZA22248 – 47BWK42223S – 8G763N22239 – AU5ZWR2223J – EV4UTW2223U – HV4K4V2223K – HVXFZM2223Q – MLA1YEAR – MLADISCORD – MLAFBGO – MLAHPBD1 – MLAIG500K – MLAISFIRE – MLAREDDIT – MLAXMAS – MLMLA0908 – SUKNBJ2223M – T6J3GG2223R –

Where to find more codes?

New codes for Mobile Legends: Adventure is often released on the game’s official Facebook handle. Apart from that, you can add a bookmark to this page and check back regularly for updates.

What are Mobile Legends: Adventure codes used for?

As you can see from the list of active codes, most codes are used for redeeming from a variety of in-game resources. This allows you to progress through the fairly idle RPG without having to go through multiple hassles for resources.

Most of the resources available from these codes include Diamonds, Premium Summon Scrolls, Advance Essence, and Battle Pass benefits. Considering everything that is available from these codes, it is highly advised for you to redeem them as soon as you can before they are transferred into the pool of expired codes.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Mobile Legends: Adventure codes for February 2022.

