Who is Cassiopeia in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Mysterious character behind Operation Star Street revealed

At the start of the journey in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, players will meet a mysterious figure named Cassiopeia, and this guide will peel back their secret identity.

*SPOILER ALERT* This article contains spoilers regarding key moments in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet storyline. If you wish to stay unspoiled, turn back now!

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet starts like any other mainline game in the franchise. You meet a professor, pick your starter, battle your rival, and head to the first town. But from here on, the world opens, allowing players to explore in a way they’ve never been able to before.

Following a quick trip to school – a place you luckily don’t have to spend much time at – a stranger calling themselves Cassiopeia will hack the player’s phone and request their assistance. With one goal in mind, the player has no choice but to accept the task of taking down Team Star.

This mystery will slowly unravel as even Director Clavell dons a disguise – although it doesn’t fool anyone. But for those who can’t wait to discover Cassiopeia’s secret identity, here is who they are.

Cassiopeia’s secret identity revealed – Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As if their coincidental appearances after every Team Star takedown wasn’t enough to give it away, Cassiopeia’s true identity is Penny. The helpless girl the player rescues on the steps of Mesagoza at the beginning of the game is actually the super hacker Cassiopeia.

But what is her role, and why is she deadset on taking Team Star down? As she reveals following the final Team Star battle, Penny is the founder and leader of Team Star. And she wants you to take down Team Star’s leaders so they won’t throw their lives away.

One of Team Star’s rules is that if a leader is beaten in battle, they have to step down from their position. Penny is concerned as her friends are on the verge of being expelled from the Academy for truancy, and she needs your help to make sure Team Star is disbanded.

Penny, aka Cassiopeia, is the mastermind hacker behind Operation Star Street.

Cassiopeia boss battle guide – team, types, and level

After you’ve defeated all Team Star members, Cassiopeia will request you join them in the Academy’s courtyard. And just like the culmination of every other storyline in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, this one ends in a fierce battle.

Penny reveals she is Cassiopeia (shocker), and if you couldn’t tell by her style choice, her entire team consists of Eeveelutions. Here is each member of her team, their typing, and their levels.

Pokemon Type Level Umbreon Dark 62 Vaporeon Water 62 Jolteon Electric 62 Flareon Fire 62 Leafeon Grass 62 Sylveon Fairy (Tera Type) 63

Following this scuffle, Penny comes clean to her fellow Team Star members and is given an essential role by Director Clavill, and even becomes a close friend with the protagonist.

