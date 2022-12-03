Where to find Petlil & Liligant in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet sees a bunch of returning Pokemon in Paldea, like the hard-hitting Liligant. Here’s how to catch one for yourself.

Along with the abundance of brand new Pokemon, Scarlet & Violet features a ton of returning Pokemon from previous generations.

Especially for those trainers who didn’t pick Sprigatito, they’ll need a hard-hitting Grass-type Pokemon to fill out their team.

Luckily, players can find a solid replacement in the form of Petilil and Liligant, which can be found fairly early in a player’s journey. Here’s everything players need to know about finding them in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Petilil in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

While Petilil isn’t a rare encounter in Paldea, it is only found in a handful of areas in Paldea. Specifically, trainers should look for Petilil in South Province (Area Four) and the coast of West Province (Area One).

When looking for wild Petilil players should search near flowers.

The Pokemon Company Petilil is commonly found near flowers according to its Pokedex entry.

Where to find Liligant in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unlike Petilil, Liligant is a rare encounter in the wild. Players looking for Liligant can find it in South Province (Area Six) and North Province (Area Three).

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Similarly, Liligant is also found near flowers just like Petilil.

The Pokemon Company Liligant is a rare encounter in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How to evolve Petilil into Liligant

Petilil is one of five Pokemon in the franchise that evolves through the use of the Sun Stone. Thankfully, players can get an early Sun Stone by completing the Artazon Gym.

Article continues after ad

As Sunkern is the only other Pokemon in Generation 9 that evolves through the Sun Stone, trainers who found Petilil and don’t want to go through the hassle of searching for a Liligant should certainly consider using it on Petilil.

Additional Sun Stones can be found in the Port Marinada auction and randomly throughout the overworld.

The Pokemon Company Liligant is a potent Special Attacking Grass-type with decent speed.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Petilil and Liligant in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet