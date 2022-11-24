Where to find Mareanie & Toxapex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Mareanie and Toxapex are both ocean-dwelling Pokemon who return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here’s where to find a wild Mareanie and how to obtain its evolved form, Toxapex. The good news is you don’t need to search the seabed to find these two Pokemon.

Both Mareanie and Toxapex return in Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, floating around the sea of Paldea, waiting to be caught. Both are dual Poison/Water-type Pokemon that made their debut in Gen 7 of the franchise. Each Pokemon resembles a jellyfish or a form of sea anemone.

Below, we’ll cover where you can catch Mareanie in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. We’ll also cover how to evolve Mareanie into the more menacing Toxapex in the game.

Article continues after ad

Don’t forget to familiarize yourself with the complete Pokedex in Scarlet & Violet, all of the Pokemon currently missing in SV, our Gen 9 type chart to help you master your next Gym Battle, or where you can buy Gen 9 if you still haven’t set out on your journey to catch ’em all.

Contents

The Pokemon Company Mareanie lives in the sea on Paldea’s eastern coast.

How to find Mareanie in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Mareanie can be found swimming in the sea around the East Province (Area Two) coast.

It’s fairly common so spotting one while you explore the shallow water shouldn’t be difficult.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Where to find Toxapex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The evolved form of Mareanie, Toxapex, cannot be found in the wild in Paldea. Instead, trainers will need to evolve their Mareanie into Toxapex in order to obtain one.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Toxapex doesn’t appear in the wilds of Paldea.

How to evolve Mareanie into Toxapex

You can obtain a Toxapex by training your Mareanie to Level 38 and letting it evolve naturally.

There are no unique items required for evolving Mareanie into Toxapex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

So there you have it, how to find Mareanie in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Where to find Qwilfish & Overqwil in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet