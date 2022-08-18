Is there a new Eeveelution in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Eevee evolution Gen 9 rumors

Eevee fans are hoping there will be a new Eeveelution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Pokedex – but will there really be one in Gen 9’s Paldea region?

A number of new Pokemon, Paldean forms, and returning monsters have been confirmed already for the upcoming Pokedex. Wooper, for example, is back with a very different design.

As was the case during the buildup to Pokemon Legends Arceus and Pokemon Sword and Shield, fans have started to speculate that the upcoming title will be released with a new Eeveelution.

Several teasers have appeared hinting at the possibility, from the Chloe and Eevee anime episode teasing trainers, and a number of its evolutions being added to Pokemon Unite in recent months.

Now, we’re going to put the rumors to rest…

Pokemon The Paldea region will certainly feature Eevee, but don’t expect a new evolution.

New Eevee evolution in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

As things stand, Game Freak will not be adding a new Eeveelution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, despite a lot of the rumors heard through the grapevine.

All Eeveelutions in Paldea region

The following Eeveelutions will be available to tick off in the Gen 9 Pokedex, once Scarlet and Violet are released:

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Espeon

Umbreon

Leafeon

Glaceon

Sylveon

New forms in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet explained

There will be new forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These regional forms are called Paldean forms – working in the exact same way as Galarian forms from Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Paldean forms will change the appearance, types, and moves some Pokemon are allowed to learn. Though, Eevee will not be given a new form in the latest installment.