Where to find Cufant & Copperajah in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players looking for a strong Steel-type Pokemon should consider catching a Cufant in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s how trainers can find to find one.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has an abundance of new and returning Pokemon for players to catch and train as they journey through the Paldea region.

However, those making their way through the game’s different story paths are likely going to want some strong Steel-type Pokemon thanks to tough opponents like Team Star’s Ortega and Gym Leader Grusha.

As such, an excellent choice for a Steel-type pokemon is the hard-hitting Cufant and Copperajah. Here’s how trainers can find the Steel Elephants in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Cufant in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players looking to find a Cufant for their team should stick to North Province (Area Three).

While Cufant is only found in one region in all of Paldea, it is a common encounter and shouldn’t be too difficult for players to find.

The Pokemon Company

Where to find Copperajah in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unlike Cufant, Copperajah is found in more than one area in Paldea. In fact, Copperajah is not even considered a rare encounter and can usually be found as the head of a pack of Cufant.

Those looking to find Copperajah should search in the following locations:

South Province (Area Six)

Casseroya Lake – on the shores around the lake

Glaseado Mountains – around the base of the mountain

North Province (Area One)

North Provine (Area Two)

The Pokemon Company

How to evolve Cufant into Copperajah

Evolving Cufant into Copperajah is easy enough as players simply need to raise it to level 34.

Upon evolving Cufant into Copperajah, players will have gained an incredibly strong Steel-type Pokemon that can dish out tons of damage. However, players should keep in mind Copperajah’s low Speed and relatively squishy Defences when taking on tough opponents.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Cufant and Copperajah in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

