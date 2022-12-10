Where to find Rookidee, Corvisquire, & Corviknight in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

For those looking for a sturdy Flying-type Pokemon, the Corviknight family is a perfect match. Here’s how to find Rookidee, Corvisquire, and Corviknight in Scarlet & Violet.

The Corviknight family of Pokemon first debuted in Sword & Shield and proved itself to be an excellent addition to the early-game Flying-type staple.

Thanks to its Flying and Steel type combination, Corviknight boasts solid Attack and Defense to help it take hits and deal great damage in battle.

Thankfully, fans of the Raven Pokemon can find it once again in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, along with its pre-evolutions. Here’s how to find Rookidee, Corvisquire, and Corviknight in Generation 9.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Rookidee in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Rookidee is one of the earlier Pokemon trainers will encounter in Scarlet & Violet, especially if they choose to go east first when leaving Mesagoza for the first time. Rookidee is a very common encounter in eastern Paldea and is usually found hopping along the ground.

Trainers looking to catch Rookidee can find it in South Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Five), around Artazon town, East Province Area One), East Province (Area Two), and East Province (Area Three).

The Pokemon Company Rookidee is a very early encounter for trainers who choose to follow Arven and head east out of Mesagoza.

Where to find Corvisquire in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players who want to skip Rookidee and go straight to training a Corvisquire can do so easily. In fact, Corvisquire is found in the same places as Rookidee.

Article continues after ad

Specifically, trainers can find Corvisquire throughout South Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Five), around Artazon town, East Province Area One), East Province (Area Two), and East Province (Area Three).

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Pokemon Company Corvisquire is very slightly rarer than Rookidee, but is found in the same locations.

Corvisquire is slightly less common than Rookidee, but players can usually find one leading a pack of Rookidee around in the wild.

Where to find Corviknight in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Pokedex says that Corviknight cannot be found in the wild, but that’s not exactly true. Trainers can actually find wild Corviknight in The Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero).

Of course, players can only enter The Great Crater at the very end of the game, so players will likely have an easier time just evolving Corvisquire into Corviknight as they journey through Paldea.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Though the Pokedex labels its habitat unknown, players can find wild Corviknight in The Great Crater of Paldea.

How to evolve Rookidee and Corvisquire

Those who’ve played Pokemon Sword & Shield should be familiar with how to evolve Rookidee in Scarlet & Violet. Trainers can evolve Rookidee by raising it to level 18. Corvisquire will evolve into Corviknight once it reaches level 38.

The Pokemon Company Rookidee and Corvisquire are commonly found in the arid region of east Paldea.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Rookidee, Corvisquire, and Corvisquire in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet